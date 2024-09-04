Joanah E. Gana’s Newly Released “Who Are You, God?: Encouragement for God Seekers” is a Thought-Provoking Guide for Spiritual Development
“Who Are You, God?: Encouragement for God Seekers” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joanah E. Gana is a reflective exploration of understanding God through His Word, offering readers deep insights and encouragement in their spiritual journey.
Bothell, WA, September 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Who Are You, God?: Encouragement for God Seekers”: a compelling exploration into understanding God through His self-revelations in the Bible, encouraging readers to deepen their spiritual knowledge and relationship with Him. “Who Are You, God?: Encouragement for God Seekers” is the creation of published author, Joanah E. Gana, who obtained her bachelor’s degree and an advance certificate in education (postgraduate diploma in education) in Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Nigeria, in 1971 and 1975 consecutively. She attended the City University of New York for her master’s degree in educational administration and a master’s degree (MLS) in library science in Columbia University, New York, USA. These equipped her to work as a high school teacher, vice principal, and principal in two secondary (high) schools in Nigeria and as a librarian in the Child Development Center of New York and the Ahmadu Bello University Library in Zaria, Nigeria. She was a deputy registrar of the University of Jos in Nigeria before her retirement.
Gana shares, “Inquisitive minds ask questions to attain knowledge. The happiness money brings is temporary and can be destroyed, but the joy and satisfaction associated with knowledge are perpetual and boundless. Knowledge engenders confidence and makes one free of doubt about the subject in question. It gives a person access to opportunities and allows for advancement, but the authenticity and reliability of the knowledge acquired depend on the source or the originator. If the source is unreliable, the information is likely to be false or questionable and vice versa. As the manufacturer of a car is the best and most reliable source of information on everything about the car, questions about God are best answered by God Himself—through His Word, 'straight from the horse’s mouth,' as the saying goes. This is what this book is about: knowing God through His self-attestations in His Word, the Bible.
“This book also attempts to encourage its readers to respond to God in the ways He desires, so as to optimize their lives on earth. The study and discussion questions after each chapter stimulate further understanding and applicability to real-life scenarios. My prayer is that every reader is greatly enriched by reading it and that new possibilities and dimensions of living are stirred by encountering this phenomenal God through His life-giving Word!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joanah E. Gana’s new book is an insightful resource for those seeking to deepen their understanding of God and enrich their spiritual lives.
Consumers can purchase “Who Are You, God?: Encouragement for God Seekers” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Who Are You, God?: Encouragement for God Seekers,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Gana shares, “Inquisitive minds ask questions to attain knowledge. The happiness money brings is temporary and can be destroyed, but the joy and satisfaction associated with knowledge are perpetual and boundless. Knowledge engenders confidence and makes one free of doubt about the subject in question. It gives a person access to opportunities and allows for advancement, but the authenticity and reliability of the knowledge acquired depend on the source or the originator. If the source is unreliable, the information is likely to be false or questionable and vice versa. As the manufacturer of a car is the best and most reliable source of information on everything about the car, questions about God are best answered by God Himself—through His Word, 'straight from the horse’s mouth,' as the saying goes. This is what this book is about: knowing God through His self-attestations in His Word, the Bible.
“This book also attempts to encourage its readers to respond to God in the ways He desires, so as to optimize their lives on earth. The study and discussion questions after each chapter stimulate further understanding and applicability to real-life scenarios. My prayer is that every reader is greatly enriched by reading it and that new possibilities and dimensions of living are stirred by encountering this phenomenal God through His life-giving Word!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joanah E. Gana’s new book is an insightful resource for those seeking to deepen their understanding of God and enrich their spiritual lives.
Consumers can purchase “Who Are You, God?: Encouragement for God Seekers” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Who Are You, God?: Encouragement for God Seekers,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories