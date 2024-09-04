Thomas L. Dobbins’s Newly Released "God’s Grace Got a Hold on Me" is an Inspiring Testament to Faith and Transformation
“God’s Grace Got a Hold on Me” from Christian Faith Publishing author Thomas L. Dobbins is a compelling memoir detailing personal testimonies of God's grace and mercy, exploring themes of redemption, faith, and personal transformation.
Maywood, IL, September 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “God’s Grace Got a Hold on Me”: a powerful reminder of God’s continued promise. “God’s Grace Got a Hold on Me” is the creation of published author, Thomas L. Dobbins, a father of four and deacon at Living Faith Outreach Worship Center in Chicago, Illinois.
Dobbins shares, “This book contains testimonies of God’s grace and mercy in my life when I lacked consideration for other people and was concerned with my own personal pleasure. Thank God for my grandmother Louise Dobyne for giving me Jesus Christ’s foundation.
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. (John 3:16)
“But God proves his love for us in that while we were still sinners Christ died for us. How much more then, since we are now justified by his blood, will we be saved through him from the wrath. (Romans 5:8–9)
“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go. (Joshua 1:9)
“Glory to God!
“Thank you our Father for never giving up on me!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas L. Dobbins’s new book provides a deeply personal and heartfelt narrative of overcoming personal struggles through faith and divine guidance.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Grace Got a Hold on Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Grace Got a Hold on Me,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dobbins shares, “This book contains testimonies of God’s grace and mercy in my life when I lacked consideration for other people and was concerned with my own personal pleasure. Thank God for my grandmother Louise Dobyne for giving me Jesus Christ’s foundation.
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. (John 3:16)
“But God proves his love for us in that while we were still sinners Christ died for us. How much more then, since we are now justified by his blood, will we be saved through him from the wrath. (Romans 5:8–9)
“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go. (Joshua 1:9)
“Glory to God!
“Thank you our Father for never giving up on me!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas L. Dobbins’s new book provides a deeply personal and heartfelt narrative of overcoming personal struggles through faith and divine guidance.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Grace Got a Hold on Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Grace Got a Hold on Me,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories