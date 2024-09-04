James D. Frazier’s Newly Released "You Are in Good Hands" is a Reassuring Exploration of Eternal Security
“You Are in Good Hands” from Christian Faith Publishing author James D. Frazier is a thoughtful and insightful book that delves into the theme of eternal security in Christian faith, offering comfort and clarity to those grappling with fears about their salvation.
Reevesville, SC, September 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “You Are in Good Hands”: a reassuring and faith-strengthening book that examines the doctrine of eternal security through a biblical lens. “You Are in Good Hands” is the creation of published author, James D. Frazier, a dedicated husband who holds a master’s degree in Christian counseling. He is retired from Dorchester School District 4 after twenty-five years as a Behavior management specialist. He has been pastoring for twenty-five years.
Frazier shares, “I am a seventy-two-year-old pastor of a Holiness church in South Carolina who had been taught the possibility of losing my salvation. So for a long time, I was afraid of Jesus coming while I was having a bad day. I was told that if I were to sin after I was saved, I would have to be saved all over again. Those were scary days. Then I heard a sermon by Dr. Jerry Falwell, the founder of Liberty University Lynchburg, Virginia. My first impression—you are kidding me—that can’t be true. But I kept listening, and I am glad I did. I was fully convinced of my eternal security. When the scripture says not of works, that is what it means. It is a gift you receive by faith. Abraham believed in God, and his faith was counted to him as righteousness before he was circumcised. Details can be found in this book. You are in good hands.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James D. Frazier’s new book provides a comforting perspective on the assurance of salvation, encouraging readers to find peace in their faith.
Consumers can purchase “You Are in Good Hands” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “You Are in Good Hands,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories