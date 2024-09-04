Nancy Kissiar’s Newly Released "Sweet Pine Saints and Sinners" is a Captivating and Quirky Mystery
“Sweet Pine Saints and Sinners” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nancy Kissiar is an engaging tale that blends humor, mystery, and redemption as it follows a quirky cast of characters in a small town filled with secrets and unexpected heroism.
Seguin, TX, September 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Sweet Pine Saints and Sinners”: a delightful and intriguing story that weaves together themes of redemption, adventure, and the unexpected bonds formed in a small town. “Sweet Pine Saints and Sinners” is the creation of published author, Nancy Kissiar, who holds a history degree from Texas Lutheran University.
Kissiar shares, “Theodore Lancaster, the man responsible for training the fourteen spy squirrels that caused an international stink after being caught and killed in Iran, moved to Sweet Pine to retrain the rest of the squirrel team to steal jewelry. His largest and smartest squirrel, Goliath, successfully stole a magnificent diamond bracelet, but when Theo saw the hurt caused by the theft, he secretly returned the bracelet and left town without a word. On his way out of town, he placed a beautiful porcelain squirrel on the mantle of the woman he had come to admire.
“Now a year had passed, and Theodore had returned to Sweet Pine to seek forgiveness from those he had hurt. As he visited those involved, he realized a couple of Sweet Pine’s less honorable citizens were racing to find the lost treasures of Col. Rance Bigley, the hero of the War Between the States. They were willing to do whatever it took to steal the gold and jewels. It was up to him to save Sweet Pine from murder and mayhem. Maybe, along the way, he would also find the way to win the heart of his one true love.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy Kissiar’s new book is a charming and suspenseful journey into a world where past mistakes, hidden treasures, and the quest for redemption intertwine in unexpected ways.
Consumers can purchase “Sweet Pine Saints and Sinners” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sweet Pine Saints and Sinners,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
