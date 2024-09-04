Michael James Babin’s Newly Released “The Lift: From God’s Hands” is an Uplifting Spiritual Journey
“The Lift: From God’s Hands” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael James Babin is an inspiring account of divine encounters and personal transformation, emphasizing the power of faith, hope, and God's love in overcoming life's challenges.
St Paul, MN, September 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Lift: From God’s Hands”: a deeply personal and spiritually charged reading experience. “The Lift: From God’s Hands” is the creation of published author, Michael James Babin, who has an undergraduate degree in counseling. He is currently an ordained and licensed chaplain. He continues to be involved in the recovery community.
Babin shares, “Michael James shares a message of hope after multiple supernatural visits from the Lord. Although facing intense adversity, he reached out to God with an urgent sense of vulnerability.
“God responded, showing his ever-present and all-encompassing love of us. Likewise, the author cross-referenced near-death experiences based partially on his exposure to them.
“Also included are idealistic brief testimonials from multiple sources proclaiming the Lord’s existence in their life. This compilation highlights God’s existence now in the twenty-first century, concluding with the relevance of our salvation through Jesus Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael James Babin’s new book offers a profound exploration of spiritual experiences and testimonies, encouraging readers to recognize and embrace God's presence in their lives.
Consumers can purchase “The Lift: From God’s Hands” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Lift: From God’s Hands,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Babin shares, “Michael James shares a message of hope after multiple supernatural visits from the Lord. Although facing intense adversity, he reached out to God with an urgent sense of vulnerability.
“God responded, showing his ever-present and all-encompassing love of us. Likewise, the author cross-referenced near-death experiences based partially on his exposure to them.
“Also included are idealistic brief testimonials from multiple sources proclaiming the Lord’s existence in their life. This compilation highlights God’s existence now in the twenty-first century, concluding with the relevance of our salvation through Jesus Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael James Babin’s new book offers a profound exploration of spiritual experiences and testimonies, encouraging readers to recognize and embrace God's presence in their lives.
Consumers can purchase “The Lift: From God’s Hands” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Lift: From God’s Hands,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories