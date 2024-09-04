Author Dr. Beth Christoff’s New Book, "The Ribbon Bow Shoes," is a Riveting Story of a Young Woman’s Journey to Revisit Her Past and Learn to Move on as a Changed Person

Recent release “The Ribbon Bow Shoes” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. Beth Christoff is a fascinating and heartfelt tale that follows a young woman who, with the help of a friendly caterpillar, sets off on a journey to rediscover her childhood memories and learn to change from the pain of loss she has endured throughout her life.