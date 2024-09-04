Author Dr. Beth Christoff’s New Book, "The Ribbon Bow Shoes," is a Riveting Story of a Young Woman’s Journey to Revisit Her Past and Learn to Move on as a Changed Person
Recent release “The Ribbon Bow Shoes” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. Beth Christoff is a fascinating and heartfelt tale that follows a young woman who, with the help of a friendly caterpillar, sets off on a journey to rediscover her childhood memories and learn to change from the pain of loss she has endured throughout her life.
Maumee, OH, September 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Beth Christoff, a retired elementary art teacher and principal with a lifelong love for writing, drawing, and creating, has completed her new book, “The Ribbon Bow Shoes”: a creative tale that follows a young woman who finds herself on a journey through her childhood memories, recalling times of joy in order to help her move on and change.
In “The Ribbon Bow Shoes,” a young woman is enjoying a warm summer day when she spots a furry, green caterpillar who piques her interest and takes her on a trip through her childhood home. There she spots her two sisters, recalling events with them from her past. She tries to speak and interact with them but to no avail.
The caterpillar continues to lead the main character up to the attic of her childhood home to find a precious pair of beautiful white shoes that once belonged to her mother, with yellow, pink, and blue ribbons woven through them. When she tries on the shoes, wonderful memories of her mother swell within her heart, and she recalls how her mother made her feel and what she would always say. She recalls more childhood events with her two sisters and how wonderful they were.
All of a sudden, the main character feels herself wobble and falls out of her shoes. She is startled and looks for the caterpillar. She doesn’t see him, and after a while, she finds herself sitting in the chair in the yard and realizes that maybe she was dreaming. She recalls that both of her sisters and her mom have passed away. The pain of this loss is eased by recalling beautiful memories and that provides her with comfort.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dr. Beth Christoff’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s desire to write a children’s book, as well as the loss of three very pivotal people in her life that have all left a lasting imprint on her heart. With colorful illustrations to help bring Dr. Christoff’s tale to life, “The Ribbon Bow Shoes” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young audiences from all walks of life, presenting them with a beautiful and poignant message of learning to heal and change after a loss through remembering the past.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Ribbon Bow Shoes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
