Author Melinda H. Ray’s New Book, "The Purrfect Home," is a Captivating Story That Follows a Mother Cat on a Journey to Find Loving Homes for Her Future Kittens
Recent release “The Purrfect Home” from Newman Springs Publishing author Melinda H. Ray is a delightful tale that follows a devoted mother cat faced with the heart-wrenching dilemma of finding homes for her beloved kittens. With determination and a boundless love for her kittens, she embarks on a global quest to secure loving families for each of them.
New York, NY, September 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Melinda H. Ray has completed her new book, “The Purrfect Home”: a charming story of love and the enduring bond between a mother and her children that follows a pregnant cat who sets off to find new homes for all of her future kittens when she discovers her owner will not be able to keep them all.
“When a mother cat finds out that her owner will only be able to keep one of her kittens, how far will she go to find good homes for the rest? All over the world!” writes Melinda. “Follow her in this adorable story as she travels far and wide to seek help from her charming animal friends. Throughout this adventure with Mother Cat, readers will learn over twenty-five fun and interesting true-to-life facts about unique animals and the different environments that they live in. The surprise ending will warm the hearts of young and old alike.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Melinda H. Ray’s adorable tale will captivate readers with each turn of the page, all while educating them about different natural habitats all around the world. Filled with vibrant illustrations and a timeless message of a mother’s love, “The Purrfect Home” readers of all ages are sure to want to revisit this beautiful story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Purrfect Home” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
