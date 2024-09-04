Author Melinda H. Ray’s New Book, "The Purrfect Home," is a Captivating Story That Follows a Mother Cat on a Journey to Find Loving Homes for Her Future Kittens

Recent release “The Purrfect Home” from Newman Springs Publishing author Melinda H. Ray is a delightful tale that follows a devoted mother cat faced with the heart-wrenching dilemma of finding homes for her beloved kittens. With determination and a boundless love for her kittens, she embarks on a global quest to secure loving families for each of them.