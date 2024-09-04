Author A. M. Monteiro’s New Book, “Fuzzy Thelma Is On the Roof Oh My! Oh My!” is the Story of a Stubborn Cow and How She’s Ended Up on the Roof
Recent release “Fuzzy Thelma Is On the Roof Oh My! Oh My!” from Newman Springs Publishing author A.M. Monteiro is the tale of a family farm caught in a blizzard and once all of that has settled, somehow one of their cows has gotten on the roof.
Salem, CT, September 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- A.M. Monteiro, an American writer and storyteller with ancestors from Ireland and Northern Europe, has completed her new book, “Fuzzy Thelma Is On the Roof Oh My! Oh My!”: an amusing story staring Fuzzy Thelma, a Scottish highland cow and Gram’s favorite of all the farm animals, who normally enjoys a very docile life on the farm, but when a strong blizzard comes through, she gets lost and somehow winds up on the roof of one of the out buildings.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, A.M. Monteiro’s humorous tale finds the family surprised and worried for Thelma up on that roof, but instead of panicking, the cow seems to like her new-found home and refuses to come down, taking the whole family and eventually the community weeks to come up with an effective way to bring the stubborn bovine back down where she belongs.
Readers who wish to experience this quaint work can purchase “Fuzzy Thelma Is On the Roof Oh My! Oh My!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, A.M. Monteiro’s humorous tale finds the family surprised and worried for Thelma up on that roof, but instead of panicking, the cow seems to like her new-found home and refuses to come down, taking the whole family and eventually the community weeks to come up with an effective way to bring the stubborn bovine back down where she belongs.
Readers who wish to experience this quaint work can purchase “Fuzzy Thelma Is On the Roof Oh My! Oh My!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories