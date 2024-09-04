Author A. M. Monteiro’s New Book, “Fuzzy Thelma Is On the Roof Oh My! Oh My!” is the Story of a Stubborn Cow and How She’s Ended Up on the Roof

Recent release “Fuzzy Thelma Is On the Roof Oh My! Oh My!” from Newman Springs Publishing author A.M. Monteiro is the tale of a family farm caught in a blizzard and once all of that has settled, somehow one of their cows has gotten on the roof.