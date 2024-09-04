Author Lord Anton’s New Book, "Therapy for a Lost Soul," Ventures Deep Into the Psyche of a Young Protagonist Navigating the Tumultuous Aftermath of Trauma

Recent release “Therapy for a Lost Soul” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lord Anton delves into the haunting aftermath of trauma through the eyes of Tomás, a troubled teenager enveloped in darkness. Amidst a surreal encounter with death personified, Tomás recalls a transformative journey guided by an enigmatic doctor, exploring the boundaries between sanity and the supernatural.