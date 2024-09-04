Author Lord Anton’s New Book, "Therapy for a Lost Soul," Ventures Deep Into the Psyche of a Young Protagonist Navigating the Tumultuous Aftermath of Trauma
Recent release “Therapy for a Lost Soul” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lord Anton delves into the haunting aftermath of trauma through the eyes of Tomás, a troubled teenager enveloped in darkness. Amidst a surreal encounter with death personified, Tomás recalls a transformative journey guided by an enigmatic doctor, exploring the boundaries between sanity and the supernatural.
New York, NY, September 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lord Anton, who has always viewed the world and society from the outside, has completed his new book, “Therapy for a Lost Soul”: a gripping and potent tale set against a backdrop of eerie solitude and the presence of death itself that follows a young teen who must grapple with the lasting impacts of trauma.
“The light from the television breaks the darkness of a room, a room in complete and utter disarray, a room once for living, now for the dead,” writes Anton. “Still, mutilated forms lay on the floor in pools of blood, victims of anguish. On the couch sat a teenager named Tomás, seemingly in a trance with eyes fixated on the TV, covered in blood and reeking of death—the dead brought to life. He wasn’t alone. Sitting alongside him was an unexpected house guest wearing a black cloak and sipping a bottle of vodka by the name of Muerte. He notices the gleam in Tomás’s eyes as he glared at the screen before him. There spoke a bald middle-aged doctor by the name of Dr. Cure.
“‘I don’t know if it’s the heavy breathing or the idea your eyes might pop out of your head at any moment, but something tells me you know the guy,’ Muerte says.
“What unfolds is an amusing tale told by a dead teen—a tale of genesis, raised from turmoil. His journey through forced treatment would open the doors to a new world that has been lurking in the shadows of late-night television.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Lord Anton’s enthralling tale deftly blends together psychological insight and supernatural intrigue to invite readers on a journey that will challenge perceptions and defy expectations. As Tomás confronts his demons and navigates the labyrinth of his own mind, readers are beckoned to embark on a journey that is as haunting as it is illuminating.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Therapy for a Lost Soul” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
