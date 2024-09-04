Author Clifford Kenneth Platt III’s New Book, "A New Platt Amendment," is an Enlightening Read Proposing a Bold Vision for a Sovereign American Republic and Global Unity

Recent release “A New Platt Amendment” from Newman Springs Publishing author Clifford Kenneth Platt III is a powerful and visionary outline for revitalizing American sovereignty that builds on the legacy of the original Platt Amendment and calls for a renewed commitment to constitutional principles and international collaboration to create a new era of freedom and empowerment.