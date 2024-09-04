Author Clifford Kenneth Platt III’s New Book, "A New Platt Amendment," is an Enlightening Read Proposing a Bold Vision for a Sovereign American Republic and Global Unity
Recent release “A New Platt Amendment” from Newman Springs Publishing author Clifford Kenneth Platt III is a powerful and visionary outline for revitalizing American sovereignty that builds on the legacy of the original Platt Amendment and calls for a renewed commitment to constitutional principles and international collaboration to create a new era of freedom and empowerment.
New York, NY, September 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Clifford Kenneth Platt III, a writer and energy consultant, has completed his new book, “A New Platt Amendment”: a compelling read that explores how a modern iteration of the Platt Amendment could reshape the future of the United States and support nations around the world in their pursuit of freedom and constitutional governance.
“This book is a proclamation for all Americans and also for all the people of our world who would, could, or will become an American,” writes Clifford. “I reviewed the original Platt Amendment and saw the potential it held for how our United States could assist other countries around the world. I could also see its limitations, but it held the basic premise of what A New Platt Amendment could become.”
The author continues, “A New Platt Amendment—generated to empower, support, and assist all nations that enter this alliance to develop their own constitutional sovereignty—would only support and empower our own constitutional sovereignty.
“This book is being written to stoke the fires of patriotism and restore our American United States constitutional republic, along with A New Platt Amendment, that would assist other countries in their quest for life, liberty, and freedom. The world is on the edge in many ways. Each time in American history when our nation was in peril, Americans pulled together and made the grade. Well, now is another time for Americans to stand up and be counted…”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Clifford Kenneth Platt III’s engaging work serves as both a proclamation and a call to action, urging Americans and global citizens alike to unite in the quest for a renewed sovereign American republic and a collaborative world order. Thought-provoking and enlightening, “A New Platt Amendment” is written to inspire readers to stand up and recommit to America’s constitutional roots, all while extending a hand of support to other nations striving for liberty and self-determination.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “A New Platt Amendment” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“This book is a proclamation for all Americans and also for all the people of our world who would, could, or will become an American,” writes Clifford. “I reviewed the original Platt Amendment and saw the potential it held for how our United States could assist other countries around the world. I could also see its limitations, but it held the basic premise of what A New Platt Amendment could become.”
The author continues, “A New Platt Amendment—generated to empower, support, and assist all nations that enter this alliance to develop their own constitutional sovereignty—would only support and empower our own constitutional sovereignty.
“This book is being written to stoke the fires of patriotism and restore our American United States constitutional republic, along with A New Platt Amendment, that would assist other countries in their quest for life, liberty, and freedom. The world is on the edge in many ways. Each time in American history when our nation was in peril, Americans pulled together and made the grade. Well, now is another time for Americans to stand up and be counted…”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Clifford Kenneth Platt III’s engaging work serves as both a proclamation and a call to action, urging Americans and global citizens alike to unite in the quest for a renewed sovereign American republic and a collaborative world order. Thought-provoking and enlightening, “A New Platt Amendment” is written to inspire readers to stand up and recommit to America’s constitutional roots, all while extending a hand of support to other nations striving for liberty and self-determination.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “A New Platt Amendment” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories