Author Robert F. Gerace’s New Book, "Bringing on the Dawn," is a Riveting Collection of Poetry and Prose Unveiling a Rich Tapestry of Literary Exploration and Reflection
Recent release “Bringing on the Dawn” from Newman Springs Publishing author Robert F. Gerace creates a captivating series of poetry and prose that delves into themes of fantasy, courage, love, and whimsy. Through evocative storytelling and diverse literary styles, Gerace invites readers to explore a range of emotions and experiences, offering moments of joy, contemplation, and personal connection.
Fairport, NY, September 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Robert F. Gerace, who has spent thirty-eight years as an educator, coach, writer, and theater director, has completed his new book, “Bringing on the Dawn”: a spellbinding collection that spans poetry and prose, offering readers a diverse and immersive journey through the complexities of human emotion and imagination.
In addition to his career in education, author Robert F. Gerace has served as past president of the New York State Theater Education Association and is a former member of the New York State Department of Education’s Advisory Council on Integrating the Arts into Education. He is also an honorary life member of the New York State Congress of Parents and Teachers. Early in his career, Robert was active in politics as the Monroe County media director for a United States senatorial candidate. Currently retired and living in upstate New York, the author is an avid writer as well as a sports, theater, and dance enthusiast.
“The poems and prose illuminate and reflect a myriad of different themes and genres,” writes Gerace. “Many of the poems deal with ideas and situations that we have been exposed to. In varied expression, the book entices the reader to explore a multitude of conflicting emotions.
“Selections include ‘The Magical Forest,’ the story of a young girl who finds herself through fantasy and self-examination, all the while learning to discover her own magic.
“‘Light in the Darkness’ describes the courage of one man’s convictions despite having to overcome insurmountable odds.
“‘Wandering Soul’ offers a longing for love and joy at a newfound realization.
“‘Fairies’ takes us on a whimsical journey into the life of these wee sprites.
“This is just a small picture of the many eclectic types of literature encompassed in this collection. Numerous pieces allow each individual to draw a reference to their own experiences while being accessible to diverse audiences. Hopefully, it will brighten your day and fill you with pleasure and contemplation.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Robert F. Gerace’s enthralling poetry deftly navigates diverse themes with sensitivity and insight, delivering a compelling read for anyone seeking to explore the complexities of the human experience through the lens of literature. Thought-provoking and emotionally honest, “Brining on the Dawn” presents an enriching and immersive experience, making it a must-read for poetry enthusiasts from all walks of life.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Bringing on the Dawn” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
