Author John McLaughlin’s New Book, “32 Years Behind the Scenes of the US Open,” Presents Readers with a Fascinating Inside Look Into Golf’s Premier Championship

Recent release “32 Years Behind the Scenes of the US Open” from Newman Springs Publishing author John McLaughlin is an engaging memoir that shares a rare and detailed glimpse into the US Open Golf Championship through the eyes of someone who has witnessed its evolution over three decades, shedding light on the network of professionals who work behind the scenes to bring the event to life.