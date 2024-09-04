Author John McLaughlin’s New Book, “32 Years Behind the Scenes of the US Open,” Presents Readers with a Fascinating Inside Look Into Golf’s Premier Championship
Recent release “32 Years Behind the Scenes of the US Open” from Newman Springs Publishing author John McLaughlin is an engaging memoir that shares a rare and detailed glimpse into the US Open Golf Championship through the eyes of someone who has witnessed its evolution over three decades, shedding light on the network of professionals who work behind the scenes to bring the event to life.
Havertown, PA, September 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- John McLaughlin, an avid golfer who worked for two television networks that broadcast the US Open golf tournament from 1981 until 2013, has completed his new book, “32 Years Behind the Scenes of the US Open”: an illuminating and richly detailed account of the author’s extensive career in one of golf’s most prestigious events, offering an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at the US Open Golf Championship and showcasing the meticulous planning and execution that goes into making it a globally watched spectacle.
“Whether you are a golf enthusiast or not, you will enjoy this peek behind the scenes at the United States Golf Association’s premier event, the US Open Golf Championship,” writes McLaughlin. “Follow me on my three-decade journey as I visit the best and hardest golf courses in America. Learn how the networks employ hundreds of people to work in concert with each other to produce a sporting event that takes place on a playing field of more than two hundred acres. Read interesting tidbits about players and caddies as they walk the fairways looking for their next birdie or par.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, John McLaughlin’s riveting memoir also shares intriguing anecdotes about players, caddies, and the unique moments that unfold on the fairways, making it a must-read for golf aficionados, sports enthusiasts, and anyone interested in the intricate world of live sports production.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “32 Years Behind the Scenes of the US Open” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Whether you are a golf enthusiast or not, you will enjoy this peek behind the scenes at the United States Golf Association’s premier event, the US Open Golf Championship,” writes McLaughlin. “Follow me on my three-decade journey as I visit the best and hardest golf courses in America. Learn how the networks employ hundreds of people to work in concert with each other to produce a sporting event that takes place on a playing field of more than two hundred acres. Read interesting tidbits about players and caddies as they walk the fairways looking for their next birdie or par.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, John McLaughlin’s riveting memoir also shares intriguing anecdotes about players, caddies, and the unique moments that unfold on the fairways, making it a must-read for golf aficionados, sports enthusiasts, and anyone interested in the intricate world of live sports production.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “32 Years Behind the Scenes of the US Open” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories