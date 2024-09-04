Author TJ Howe’s New Book, “The Adventures of Little Running Bear and the Bear Claw,” is a Captivating Adventure of Bravery and Courage Through Bear Country

Recent release “The Adventures of Little Running Bear and the Bear Claw” from Covenant Books author TJ Howe follows Little Running Bear and his friend Wildflower as they embark on a thrilling adventure filled with challenges and opportunities. Exploring themes of bravery and self-discovery, Little Running Bear will face his deepest fears and strive to make his family proud.