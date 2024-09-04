Author TJ Howe’s New Book, “The Adventures of Little Running Bear and the Bear Claw,” is a Captivating Adventure of Bravery and Courage Through Bear Country
Recent release “The Adventures of Little Running Bear and the Bear Claw” from Covenant Books author TJ Howe follows Little Running Bear and his friend Wildflower as they embark on a thrilling adventure filled with challenges and opportunities. Exploring themes of bravery and self-discovery, Little Running Bear will face his deepest fears and strive to make his family proud.
Tucson, AZ, September 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- TJ Howe, a retired financial advisor, as well as a dedicated family man with a brilliant and caring wife, three daughters, and two loving identical granddaughters, has completed his new book, “The Adventures of Little Running Bear and the Bear Claw”: an engaging children’s book that takes readers on an enchanting adventure with Little Running Bear and his courageous companion, Wildflower, as they navigate the wonders and challenges of bear country.
In “The Adventures of Little Running Bear and the Bear Claw,” young readers will follow Little Running Bear and Wildflower as they embark on an exciting journey into the wild, where the pair will encounter various obstacles and experiences that test their courage and determination. Over the course of his thrilling adventure, Little Running Bear will strive to make his family proud as he discovers the beauty of the natural world and confronts and conquers his personal fears.
“As the story unfolds, they will face obstacles and learn how to overcome them,” writes Howe. “I was inspired to write this book because a teacher in my daughter’s grade school encouraged me to. Years later, I finally put pen to paper. I hope you grow to love the tale as my children and their classmates did. God Bless.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, TJ Howe’s new book weaves together themes of courage, friendship, and self-discovery in a way that will resonate with young readers from all walks of life. Brimming with colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Howe’s story to life, “The Adventures of Little Running Bear and the Bear Claw” will capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family’s library.
Readers can purchase “The Adventures of Little Running Bear and the Bear Claw” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
