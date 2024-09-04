Author Dr. Tony G. Minyard’s New Book, “God-Man And It Just Had to Be,” Reveals the Significance of Christ's Death and Resurrection for Mankind’s Spiritual Journey

Recent release “God-Man And It Just Had to Be” from Covenant Books author Dr. Tony G. Minyard is a transformative journey of faith and self-discovery that tackles the fundamental tenets of the Christian faith with unwavering clarity and conviction. Through meticulous research and personal reflection, Dr. Minyard sheds light on the timeless truth that lies at the heart of Christianity.