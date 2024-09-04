Author Dr. Tony G. Minyard’s New Book, “God-Man And It Just Had to Be,” Reveals the Significance of Christ's Death and Resurrection for Mankind’s Spiritual Journey
Recent release “God-Man And It Just Had to Be” from Covenant Books author Dr. Tony G. Minyard is a transformative journey of faith and self-discovery that tackles the fundamental tenets of the Christian faith with unwavering clarity and conviction. Through meticulous research and personal reflection, Dr. Minyard sheds light on the timeless truth that lies at the heart of Christianity.
Joliet, IL, September 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Tony G. Minyard, who holds a doctorate in theology from Life Christian University, has completed his new book, “God-Man And It Just Had to Be”: a faith-based dive into the very essence of Christianity, offering readers a profound exploration of the transformative power of Christ's sacrifice and the eternal significance of embracing His grace.
Author Dr. Tony G. Minyard has been an educator for over two decades and has preached in prisons and taught classes in Bible college. He was also the chaplain for the UAW Union for the Verson-Steel Press Company and serves as the dean and instructor in an adult Bible school called MIT—Ministry in Training. Dr. Minyard led a Christian 12-step program called Manna, to help many people overcome drugs and alcohol and other disorders. He is also an author of two other books called “God-Man: The Gospel” and “God-Man: The Light.”
“This book took some great thought to write, but ‘And It Just Had to Be!’ is paramount to everything that Christianity stands for. The work of Jesus Christ, His death and resurrection, is crucial to our faith. The key factor is the oneness of Christ in us. This book highlights the factor of what Christ really did for us to appease the wrath of God. The choice is freewill.
“The truth is we have been translated from darkness to light. We are all sinners saved by the grace of God, but we have to accept this gift to have eternal life. However, if you reject this gift, then the wrath of God is on you, my friend.
“There were elements that were very personal that happened during my rebellious years in unbelief, and it happens to many people. It’s sad, but it does, right? Trust me, learn from my mistakes; please repent really quick. You don’t know what the price is. I talk about surrender being the first step to accepting Jesus as Lord and Savior. Salvation is a onetime event if it’s genuine, but throughout your life, it’s an everyday deal, the real one. Sometimes we ride the fence and think everything is A-OK, but it’s not.
“Please have intimacy with God. He loves us very much. The Christian life ends when we’re at the Judgment Seat of Christ. I hope no one appears at the Great White Throne Judgment. I covered many topics in this book to illustrate biblical concepts for you to grasp the truth. This is very serious stuff in the eyes of God. The purpose of this book is for you to make the right choice—repent or not. Remember, God believes in you. You might be in that rebellious life, but just surrender back to God.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Tony G. Minyard’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to help others come into the family of God and will help readers embrace God’s loving grace and endless salvation. Through personal research and insight, Dr. Minyard invites readers to embark on a journey of intimacy with the divine, urging them to surrender their lives to the sovereign will of God.
Readers can purchase “God-Man And It Just Had to Be” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
