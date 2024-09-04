Author George V. Sabol’s New Book, "Bartimaeus, the Blind Beggar of Jericho," Tells of a Follower of Jesus and Early Companion to the Apostles Throughout the Gospels

Recent release “Bartimaeus, the Blind Beggar of Jericho” from Covenant Books author George V. Sabol is a compelling, faith-based story of one of Christ's many followers depicted throughout the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, and Luke, and how his attempts to learn about and know Christ led to a changed life that included bringing others to the Lord.