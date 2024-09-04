Author George V. Sabol’s New Book, "Bartimaeus, the Blind Beggar of Jericho," Tells of a Follower of Jesus and Early Companion to the Apostles Throughout the Gospels
Recent release “Bartimaeus, the Blind Beggar of Jericho” from Covenant Books author George V. Sabol is a compelling, faith-based story of one of Christ's many followers depicted throughout the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, and Luke, and how his attempts to learn about and know Christ led to a changed life that included bringing others to the Lord.
Farmington, NM, September 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- George V. Sabol, who holds a bachelor’s degree from Saint Louis University in St. Louis, Missouri and both a master’s and doctorate degree from Colorado State University in Ft. Collins, Colorado, has completed his new book, “Bartimaeus, the Blind Beggar of Jericho”: the story of Bartimaeus’s struggle to learn of Jesus, and how his conversion led him to be an agent of God.
A horseman by intent and a builder and woodworker from birth, author George V. Sabol has studied at the Franciscan Institute of Saint Bonaventure University in Olean, New York, and was a member of the graduate faculty at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, New Mexico. The author has more than seventy publications in trade journals, conference proceedings, professional manuals, technical reports, and has recently published a book of Franciscan spirituality, “Peace & Good, Franciscan Meditations of the Gospels.” Sabol is also a member of the board of directors for a Franciscan mission in Mexico. He has been married for more than fifty years to his life-mate and fellow journeyer, Joyce, and together they have been blessed with two marvelous sons and six grandchildren.
“Bartimaeus is the name of the blind beggar that was cured by Jesus at the gate of Jericho as Jesus traveled to Jerusalem where he was to be crucified a few days later,” writes Sabol. “Although the gospels have many accounts of cures by Jesus, the cure of Bartimaeus is told in the synoptic gospels of Matthew, Mark, and Luke. Why did the three gospel writers include the same miracle narrative in their gospels, and most interesting, why are Bartimaeus and his father, Timaeus, named in the gospel? Could it be that Bartimaeus had a greater role in the early Christian church—a role that was known by the apostles but was not disclosed, possibly to avoid repercussions from the enemies of the church? The question of who Bartimaeus was and what role he played in the early church is the basis of the story.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, George V. Sabol’s new book explores how Christ’s teachings and presence can influence not only one’s heart but the lives of those around them by influencing their actions. Incorporating his Franciscan spirituality, his experience as a horse trainer and competitor, and his familiarity with the Middle East into Bartimaeus’s story, Sabol weaves an incredibly moving tale that is sure to remain with readers long after its stunning conclusion and encourage them to open their hearts to Christ and his teachings.
Readers can purchase “Bartimaeus, the Blind Beggar of Jericho” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
