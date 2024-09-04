Author Caralee Van Becelaere’s New Book, "A Home for Sadie," Celebrates the Virtues of Patience and Family Values as a Young Girl Prepares for Her New Puppy

Recent release “A Home for Sadie” from Covenant Books author Caralee Van Becelaere is a delightful tale that introduces young readers to Cara Sue, who is eagerly anticipating the arrival of her new beagle pup, Sadie. As Cara Sue navigates the waiting process with the help of her family and a loving reminder from her mother, she learns valuable lessons in patience and cooperation.