Author Caralee Van Becelaere’s New Book, "A Home for Sadie," Celebrates the Virtues of Patience and Family Values as a Young Girl Prepares for Her New Puppy
Recent release “A Home for Sadie” from Covenant Books author Caralee Van Becelaere is a delightful tale that introduces young readers to Cara Sue, who is eagerly anticipating the arrival of her new beagle pup, Sadie. As Cara Sue navigates the waiting process with the help of her family and a loving reminder from her mother, she learns valuable lessons in patience and cooperation.
Manhattan, KS, September 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Caralee Van Becelaere, a loving wife and mother with a background in early childhood education from Pittsburg State University who has had the privilege of teaching pre-kindergarten in Christian schools for over fifteen years, has completed her new book, “A Home for Sadie”: an adorable story that follows the adventures of Cara Sue, a young girl whose excitement for her new beagle pup, Sadie, teaches her important lessons in patience and family values.
“Summertime is here, and Cara Sue is ready for adventure!” writes Van Becelaere. “After jumping from her bed, she looks out of the upstairs bedroom window at her favorite place: the fabulous backyard. Cara Sue is filled with excitement because the day has finally arrived where she and her family get to bring home Sadie, a sweet-faced, floppy-eared, tricolored beagle pup!
“After hurrying downstairs, Cara Sue quickly discovers that there are some things that need to be done before they can go get the pup. Can Cara Sue have a good attitude about waiting? With a loving reminder from Momma, Cara Sue has an opportunity to practice patience. Once everybody does their part to help out, they will all go and get Sadie from the farm on the other side of town. Cara Sue will soon be rewarded with a puppy in her arms.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Caralee Van Becelaere’s new book is a captivating tale that combines excitement and Christian values to create a heartwarming reading experience. With colorful illustrations to help bring Van Becelaere’s tale to life, “A Home for Sadie” perfectly captures the essence of the joyful anticipation and the rewarding experience of adding a new pet to the family, serving as a delightful resource for teaching young readers about patience, responsibility, and the importance of working together.
Readers can purchase “A Home for Sadie” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
