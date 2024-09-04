Author Daniel Joseph Petrucci’s New Book, "From Lo-Debar to the King's Table," Reveals the Author’s Heartfelt Transformation from Loneliness to Divine Connection

Recent release “From Lo-Debar to the King's Table: A Journey from an Orphan Spirit to Sonship” from Covenant Books author Daniel Joseph Petrucci shares an inspiring journey from spiritual isolation to discovering profound sonship through faith. This deeply personal account illustrates how unwavering trust in God can transform adversity into a powerful testament of divine love and hope.