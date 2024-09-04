Author Daniel Joseph Petrucci’s New Book, "From Lo-Debar to the King's Table," Reveals the Author’s Heartfelt Transformation from Loneliness to Divine Connection
Recent release “From Lo-Debar to the King's Table: A Journey from an Orphan Spirit to Sonship” from Covenant Books author Daniel Joseph Petrucci shares an inspiring journey from spiritual isolation to discovering profound sonship through faith. This deeply personal account illustrates how unwavering trust in God can transform adversity into a powerful testament of divine love and hope.
Dover, DE, September 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Daniel Joseph Petrucci, a loving father of two adult children who currently resides in Dover, Delaware, with his wife of twenty-eight years, has completed his new book, “From Lo-Debar to the King's Table: A Journey from an Orphan Spirit to Sonship”: a compelling memoir that explores the author’s journey from a life marred by feelings of abandonment and loneliness to embracing a transformative identity through God.
In “From Lo-Debar to the King’s Table,” readers will discover a truly inspiring and uplifting account of the author’s life and journey from having an orphan heart to Sonship. Beginning with Daniel’s heart-wrenching childhood experiences of feeling unloved, abandoned, and isolated, readers will see his resilience and determination to overcome the obstacles in life as well as his unwavering faith and trust in God.
“Papa knows what you are going through right now,” writes Daniel. “He sees you. He hears you, and He cares about you. You didn’t pick up this book by chance. Whether it caught your attention on the shelf or was given to you as a gift, be assured that Father God loves you dearly and speaks to you directly. As you continue to read about my mess, I pray it will reveal the Father’s heart and love for you. Second Timothy 4:6 (NLT) says, ‘I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, and I have remained faithful.’ The key is to remain faithful to Him in your mess. Because there’s a transfer from your mess called the process that gives way to your progress and then allows you to say goodbye of your mess, then He will use your mess to become a message of power through your testimony about the goodness of God. The journey continues.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Daniel Joseph Petrucci’s new book is a powerful tool designed to teach readers that even in the face of adversity, strength and hope can be found through one’s faith in God, and that ultimately one’s true identity is only found in Him. Poignant and deeply personal, “From Lo-Debar to the King’s Table” is a must-read for anyone seeking solace, strength, and a deeper connection with their faith.
Readers can purchase “From Lo-Debar to the King's Table: A Journey from an Orphan Spirit to Sonship” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
