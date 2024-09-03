Doug Hammer’s Newly Released “Journey to Faith: Reaching for God’s Heart through Forty Days of Fasting” is a Transformative Spiritual Memoir
“Journey to Faith: Reaching for God’s Heart through Forty Days of Fasting” from Christian Faith Publishing author Doug Hammer is a deeply personal and transformative memoir detailing the author's profound spiritual journey through a forty-day fasting experience, revealing the powerful impact of faith and divine intervention.
Meadville, PA, September 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Journey to Faith: Reaching for God’s Heart through Forty Days of Fasting,” a compelling and introspective memoir documenting Doug Hammer’s intense spiritual quest over forty days of fasting, is the creation of published author, Doug Hammer.
Hammer shares, “Over forty days and forty nights, Doug brings us alongside him as he relives the extreme highs and lows spiritually as he desperately reaches out to God as he fasts, knowing that this was to be his last chance to change his life around. For years he had tried everything there was to reach out to God and to find favor in His heart, never realizing that the answer was there all along right in front of him in the perfect words of the Holy Bible.
“Stripped down to literally nothing but a few worldly possessions, broke, divorced, rejected by his daughter, and standing all alone in a world that cared nothing about him, Doug thought that this was as good as it was going to get. He was to be the world’s punching bag for all the winners in life and was resigned to the reality that he was to be the loser everyone else would walk on to get what they wanted. Little did he realize that in all the hurt, frustration, and hopelessness, God was forcing him to take the only road left to him—fasting. God’s thundering velvet hand was rebuilding him on His terms to be the spiritual warrior that he was always meant to be, and whether Doug liked it or not, God was going to reach into his heart and pull him into a relationship that fifty-seven years of suffering and hurt could never stand up to. God locked onto Doug, and no matter how hard Satan attacked or Doug felt beaten, God was there to pick him up and brush him off like a loving father with an unconditional love only a dad could give to his son.
“In all of his desperate pleas to God for help, Doug was being held at arm’s length by God, until he realized that what his Father in heaven was demanding of him was not perfection but a relationship built on love and faith. God’s hand was now locked on to Doug, and as painful as life was in every facet of his being, it was now as clear as the words of the Bible, God had Doug right where He wanted him and there would be no more yesterdays of pain and failure but now a life drawn deep into God’s heart, and there’s no looking back!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Doug Hammer’s new book offers an inspiring testament to the transformative power of faith and the profound effects of a deep spiritual commitment.
Consumers can purchase “Journey to Faith: Reaching for God’s Heart through Forty Days of Fasting” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Journey to Faith: Reaching for God’s Heart through Forty Days of Fasting,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
