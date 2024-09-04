Author Cathy Crier Appleberry’s New Book, "Rendorous," is a Compelling Tale of Southern Charm, Generational Ties, and the Resilience of the Human Spirit

Recent release “Rendorous” from Page Publishing author Cathy Crier Appleberry is a captivating tale that centers around Ren, a young woman from the South who embarks on a powerful journey of self-discovery as she works to overcome the struggles of her life and navigate her path through adulthood, all while forging a destiny of her own.