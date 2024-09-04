Author Cathy Crier Appleberry’s New Book, "Rendorous," is a Compelling Tale of Southern Charm, Generational Ties, and the Resilience of the Human Spirit
Recent release “Rendorous” from Page Publishing author Cathy Crier Appleberry is a captivating tale that centers around Ren, a young woman from the South who embarks on a powerful journey of self-discovery as she works to overcome the struggles of her life and navigate her path through adulthood, all while forging a destiny of her own.
Desoto, TX, September 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cathy Crier Appleberry, a world traveler with a passion for the arts and hospitality, has completed her new book, “Rendorous”: a gripping tale set in the South that follows a young woman who vows to overcome the struggles that she faces and rise up in order to build a life for herself and find her place in the world.
A Mississippi native, author Cathy Crieri Apleberry is a graduate of Jackson State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts with a minor in legal aspects. The author worked for the federal government for over thirty years, beginning with the Federal Bureau of Investigations, and she worked for various agencies through her federal tenure. Currently, she calls North Texas her home.
“The main character is a young lady who grew up in the south with a lot of generational ties,” writes Appleberry. “She endured the struggles of segregation, peer pressure, love, and relationship issues. She was able to overcome many of the obstacles. She was determined to get away from all that hindrance. She would be the one to rise up and make a difference to all that was dear to her. Her generational patterns showed the type of people she would be most attracted to.
“You may cry. You may laugh. Just enjoy this ‘Rendorous’ journey.”
Published by Page Publishing, Cathy Crier Appleberry’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Ren’s journey to find the love and happiness she so desperately longs for, but constantly feels is just out of reach. Expertly paced and character-driven, Appleberry weaves a poignant and emotionally stirring tale that will resonate with readers from all walks of life, remaining with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Rendorous” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
