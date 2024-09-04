Author Theresa A. Lynch’s New Book, "Paulie's Quest," is a Charming and Heartfelt Tale About a Young Boy Who Sets Off to Decide What He Wants to do as He Gets Older
Recent release “Paulie's Quest” from Page Publishing author Theresa A. Lynch is a delightful children’s story that follows young Paulie on a whimsical adventure as he searches for his future career. With engaging illustrations and a heartwarming narrative, “Paulie’s Quest” is a celebration of dreams, determination, and the joy of finding one’s true calling.
Kings Park, NY, September 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Theresa A. Lynch, a devoted wife and mother who lives with her family on Long Island and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hofstra University and her Master’s in Education from Long Island University, has completed her new book, “Paulie's Quest”: an enchanting story takes young readers on a fun-filled journey with Paulie, a curious and imaginative boy who sets out to discover what he wants to be when he grows up.
In “Paulie’s Quest,” young Paulie is determined to figure out his future career after discovering that all his friends have their own dreams for the future already. As he navigates his quest, Paulie continues to ponder what path he might be interested in, ultimately fulfilling his quest in the most unexpected and delightful way.
Lynch begins her tale, “When Paulie turned eight, Paulie’s family asked him, ‘When you grow up, what do you want to do? What do you want to be?’
“Paulie stared blankly into their faces and said, ‘I don’t know what I want to do or what I want to be.’
“Paulie’s friends all knew what they wanted to do and what they wanted to be...
“Everyone knew except Paulie.”
Published by Page Publishing, Theresa A. Lynch’s riveting tale is a celebration of curiosity, perseverance, and the joy of finding one’s true calling, and promises to capture the imaginations of young readers while encouraging them to follow their dreams with enthusiasm and creativity. With its relatable themes and vibrant artwork, “Paulie’s Quest” is an ideal addition to any child’s bookshelf that will not only entertain but also inspires children to explore their interests and pursue their passions with confidence and joy.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “Paulie's Quest” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
