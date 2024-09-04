Author Theresa A. Lynch’s New Book, "Paulie's Quest," is a Charming and Heartfelt Tale About a Young Boy Who Sets Off to Decide What He Wants to do as He Gets Older

Recent release “Paulie's Quest” from Page Publishing author Theresa A. Lynch is a delightful children’s story that follows young Paulie on a whimsical adventure as he searches for his future career. With engaging illustrations and a heartwarming narrative, “Paulie’s Quest” is a celebration of dreams, determination, and the joy of finding one’s true calling.