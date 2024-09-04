Author Audri White’s New Book, "How to Be a Superstar Salesperson," is a Thought-Provoking Guide to Mastering Sales Techniques and Achieving Professional Success
Recent release “How to Be a Superstar Salesperson” from Page Publishing author Audri White is a comprehensive guide that draws upon the author’s experiences and observations throughout her career to provide readers with the five essential areas of sales success and offer practical tools for both newcomers and seasoned professionals to excel in their sales careers.
Simpsonville, SC, September 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Audri White, a native of Cleveland, Ohio who graduated from Cleveland State University with a major in international marketing and enjoys writing, traveling, cooking, and spending time with her husband and son, has completed her new book, “How to Be a Superstar Salesperson”: an insightful guide designed to equip both new and experienced sales professionals with the techniques and know-how necessary to excel in the competitive world of sales.
“Have you ever wondered what it takes to be a superstar salesperson?” writes Audri. “This individual is highly effective in his sales position (he knows the business, he wins many accolades and rewards, and it’s a well-known fact that he makes more money than most of his coworkers). He is highly valued by both his company and his customers. Let’s call him or her the sales professional, Sales Pro for short.
“Sales Pros are highly successful year after year in their respective industries. You might have also noticed that there is no one type. They may be older or younger, tall or short, male or female, conservative or progressive. You simply cannot tell by looking at them, but trust me, they all have something very much in common. They have learned what all Sales Pros already know. They are keenly aware that there are five key areas where technique and know-how are imperative if you hope to be a Superstar Salesperson.”
Published by Page Publishing, Audri White’s valuable guide is tailored to meet the needs of both newcomers just starting their sales careers as well as seasoned professionals seeking to refine their existing skills. Offering practical advice and proven strategies for achieving greater success and becoming a standout performer in any sales environment, “How to Be a Superstar Salesperson” provides an indispensable resource for achieving excellence and driving success.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “How to Be a Superstar Salesperson” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
