Author Jennifer A. Bone’s New Book, "All About Them," is a Heartfelt Tribute That Celebrates the Unsung Heroes in Education Who Support Students with Special Needs

Recent release “All About Them” from Page Publishing author Jennifer A. Bone is a touching book that shines a spotlight on the dedicated individuals who empower Jenny and her friends to excel in education. Through heartfelt stories and gratitude, Bone celebrates the invaluable support that ensures every student can thrive.