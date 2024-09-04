Author Jennifer A. Bone’s New Book, "All About Them," is a Heartfelt Tribute That Celebrates the Unsung Heroes in Education Who Support Students with Special Needs
Recent release “All About Them” from Page Publishing author Jennifer A. Bone is a touching book that shines a spotlight on the dedicated individuals who empower Jenny and her friends to excel in education. Through heartfelt stories and gratitude, Bone celebrates the invaluable support that ensures every student can thrive.
Palm Coast, FL, September 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jennifer A. Bone, who holds a BSE in elementary education, an MAED in cross-categorical special education, and an MAED in adult education and training, has completed her new book, “All About Them”: a poignant and inspiring book that honors the unsung heroes behind every student's journey to success in education, highlighting the crucial role of supportive individuals in empowering students to achieve their fullest potential.
Author Jennifer A. Bone began her writing career in the military, writing historical pieces for military organizations, and then publishing her first book, “All About Me.” She began her teaching career in 2007 and has been teaching children with educational disabilities for sixteen years. By incorporating her passion for writing and teaching students with exceptionalities, Jennifer has always used this motto: “Students learn when they realize their possibilities and stop focusing on their disabilities.”
“‘All About Them’ is a book where Jenny and her friends introduce the people who support them every day to ensure that they have a level playing field in education!” writes Bone. “We are all capable and smart in our own ways; sometimes we just need support to be successful! We want the world to see how hard these individuals work every day!”
Published by Page Publishing, Jennifer A. Bone’s engaging tale is a testament to the power of support and the belief that with encouragement, every student can overcome challenges and achieve greatness. Through Jenny’s story, “All About Them” is sure to inspire readers to recognize and appreciate the dedicated individuals who play a pivotal role in shaping the future generation, as well as their commitment and care that makes such a profound difference in the lives of students.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “All About Them” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Jennifer A. Bone began her writing career in the military, writing historical pieces for military organizations, and then publishing her first book, “All About Me.” She began her teaching career in 2007 and has been teaching children with educational disabilities for sixteen years. By incorporating her passion for writing and teaching students with exceptionalities, Jennifer has always used this motto: “Students learn when they realize their possibilities and stop focusing on their disabilities.”
“‘All About Them’ is a book where Jenny and her friends introduce the people who support them every day to ensure that they have a level playing field in education!” writes Bone. “We are all capable and smart in our own ways; sometimes we just need support to be successful! We want the world to see how hard these individuals work every day!”
Published by Page Publishing, Jennifer A. Bone’s engaging tale is a testament to the power of support and the belief that with encouragement, every student can overcome challenges and achieve greatness. Through Jenny’s story, “All About Them” is sure to inspire readers to recognize and appreciate the dedicated individuals who play a pivotal role in shaping the future generation, as well as their commitment and care that makes such a profound difference in the lives of students.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “All About Them” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories