Drywall Contractor Unveils New Responsive Website to Better Serve Frankston, TX, and Surrounding Areas
Dex Paints and Drywall Fixes, a family-owned business in Frankston, TX, has launched a new, responsive website to better serve its customers. The website features a comprehensive list of services, customer testimonials, and easy access to contact information.
Frankston, TX, August 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dex Paints and Drywall Fixes, a family-owned business with over 20 years of industry experience, is proud to announce the launch of its brand-new website, designed to enhance customer engagement and provide a seamless online experience. The website, which can be accessed at www.dexpaintsanddrywallfixes.com, is fully responsive, offering an optimal viewing experience across all devices, from desktops to smartphones.
The newly launched website highlights the comprehensive range of services offered by Dex Paints and Drywall Fixes, including drywall contractor services, home painting, pressure washing, and home remodeling. Visitors to the site will also find testimonials from satisfied customers, showcasing the company’s commitment to quality care and exceptional customer service.
"This website is more than just an online presence—it's a reflection of Dex Paints and Drywall Fixes' dedication to their customers and the quality of their work," says Matt Gallo, senior marketing representative at Prospect Genius, the small business marketing company responsible for the website's development. "We designed the site to be user-friendly and visually appealing, ensuring that potential customers can easily find the information they need and feel confident in choosing Dex Paints and Drywall Fixes for their home improvement projects."
In addition to service information and testimonials, the website provides a simple and straightforward way for customers to request free estimates. Dex Paints and Drywall Fixes, known for its slogan "Quality Care, Even With The Smallest Job," also offers a 6-month warranty on all work and provides discounts for senior citizens, active duty military, veterans, and first responders.
Dex Paints and Drywall Fixes has been proudly serving the Frankston, TX area since 2018, including Tyler, Berryville Town, Palestine, Jacksonville, Athens, and surrounding communities. As an insured business, Dex Paints and Drywall Fixes continues to uphold its commitment to providing affordable, high-quality services with a focus on building lasting relationships with customers.
For more information, visit www.dexpaintsanddrywallfixes.com or contact the company directly through the website.
Contact
