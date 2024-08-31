AAEON’s RICO-MX8P Targets Digital Signage, Kiosk, and Digital Out-of-Home Markets
An integrated GPU and VPU alongside a versatile interface selection sees the RICO-MX8P positioned for a number of vertical market solutions.
Orange, CA, August 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Award-winning embedded solutions provider AAEON (stock code: 6579) has announced the launch of the RICO-MX8P, an NXP i.MX 8M Plus-powered fanless single-board built on the Pico-ITX Plus form factor.
Utilizing the i.MX 8M Plus, the RICO-MX8P leverages a platform comprised of a quad-core Arm® Cortex®-A53 processor, a secondary core Arm® Cortex® M7, and an optional Neural Processing Unit (NPU) offering up to 2.3 TOPS of inference performance.
Equipped with an integrated Vivante GC7000 UltraLite 3D GPU, a dedicated VPU, MIPI DSI interface, and an HDMI 2.0 port, it is clear AAEON is positioning the RICO-MX8P as a candidate for multimedia applications, with digital signage, smart kiosk, and interactive Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising earmarked as potential uses. Further benefits to such use are evident from the board’s support for APIs like OpenGL ES 3.1, Vulkan, and OpenCL 1.2, alongside its multiformat encoding and decoding capabilities.
However, the RICO-MX8P appears to be quite a versatile board, able to rely on a combination of its processor platform and interface selection to support low-latency, entry-level industrial AI applications. The RICO-MX8P offers broad connectivity for peripheral devices, with a physical I/O populated by GbE LAN, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 (one Type-C OTG, one Type-A), and an HDMI 2.0 port.
Meanwhile, the board’s internal interfaces provide more enough versatility to support a range of industrial communication protocols, with RS-232/422/485 pin headers, UART, GPIO, and a 40-pin FPC connector. Such specs make the board suitable for deployment in industrial control systems such as PLCs and telemetry, particularly given its -20°C to 70°C temperature tolerance, light weight, and small form factor.
Expansion options for the RICO-MX8P include an M.2 2230 E-Key slot, which offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, while a full-size mPCIe slot grants 4G/LTE capability. These are joined by Micro SD and Nano SIM card slots (Push-Push type) for cellular network connectivity and additional storage, respectively.
For detailed specifications, please visit the RICO-MX8P’s product page on the AAEON website. Alternatively, contact an AAEON representative directly.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
