FlipHTML5 Facilitates Interactive Textbook Creation with Upgraded Features
FlipHTML5 updates its features to make it easy to help create interactive textbooks with engaging, multimedia-rich educational resources embedded.
Hong Kong, China, September 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Committed to innovation in digital content creation and publishing, FlipHTML5 delivers quality solutions for various industries, including education. It allows for the easy creation of dynamic digital content, such as interactive textbooks (https://fliphtml5.com/learning-center/how-to-create-an-interactive-textbook-that-students-love/), to enhance the learning experience. It now comes with a redesigned page editor and AI features to give digital textbooks a whole new reading experience.
The interactive textbook creation starts by uploading documents of learning materials, customizing a template from the template library, or starting from scratch with a custom book size. Users then will get a flipping textbook with page-turning effects and sound, which mimics the feel and texture of a paper one to deliver a realistic reading experience.
A new page editor is ready to help users further complement their interactive textbooks with multimedia elements at their disposal. Videos and audio clips are effective materials to grab students’ attention while delivering supplementary learning content. Educators can also consider the inclusion of animations and hotspots to vividly elucidate and emphasize key knowledge points within the textbook.
With FlipHTML5, educators have the capability to craft interactive digital textbooks replete with multimedia elements such as videos, audio clips, and animations to enrich their teaching materials. Concurrently, students are empowered to utilize it to produce dynamic study aids and engaging presentations.
FlipHTML5 enhances its page editor with integrated AI features, designed to expedite the textbook creation process for users. These AI capabilities can improve copywriting and generate images, saving time and effort and ensuring outputs of professional quality. What’s more, an AI chatbot that serves as an auxiliary teacher can be included in the textbook, readily available to answer students’ queries.
Sharing interactive textbooks is simple on FlipHTML5. Users can generate a unique URL and QR code, making it easy to share on social media, via email, or on websites. Textbooks can also be embedded directly into websites or blogs, ensuring easy access from any device.
“An interactive textbook is effective in improving student learning and retention,” said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5. “With FlipHTML5, interactive educational content can be more engaging and accessible, helping educators and students alike.”
For more information on how to create an interactive textbook, please visit https://fliphtml5.com/.
About FlipHTML5
Focus on digital publishing platform development with an emphasis on ease of use and powerful features, FlipHTML5 is dedicated to introducing innovative solutions for creating, publishing, and distributing digital content.
For more information on how to create an interactive textbook, please visit https://fliphtml5.com/.
Contact
FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd.Contact
Winston Zhang
+86 020-61972665
https://fliphtml5.com
