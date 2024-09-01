Dive Into Tudor London's Untold Stories with More Curricular's Black History Month Special Tours
More Curricular is excited to announce their latest initiative for Black History Month - the "Travel Back to Tudor London: A Family Adventure in Southwark" walking tour. Led by More Curricular founder, Yvette Reinfor, and inspired by Claire Linney's children's novel about black Tudors, this interactive tour aims to educate children about the often overlooked contributions of black individuals during this important time period.
London, United Kingdom, September 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Celebrate Black History Month with an immersive tour of Tudor London, led by former teacher and founder of More Curricular, Yvette Reinfor. This interactive experience aims to reclaim the narratives of black Tudors who have often been overlooked or erased from history.
Participants will journey through Southwark, learning about Reasonable Blackman, a black silk weaver, and his daughter Jane as they solve the mystery of stolen silks. This tour aligns with this year's theme of "Reclaiming Narratives," highlighting the forgotten contributions of black Tudors to British history.
Designed for children aged 7-11, the tour combines storytelling and history in an engaging and interactive way. Each child will receive a special goodie bag, including a signed copy of "Time Tub Travellers and the Silk Thief." Up to two accompanying parents can join for free.
"We hope this tour will not only educate children about black Tudors but also inspire them to question historical inaccuracies," says Yvette. "Our goal is to encourage young minds to challenge false narratives."
