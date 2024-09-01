Fashion PR Firm Will Cover the Press for Fashion Week in NYC, London, Milano & Paris... Along with Sending Influencers to the Star Studded Events
The Fashion PR Firm, an elite full service public relations company will be sending their influencers and press team to fashion week presentations all over the globe beginning September 5, 2024 and ending in Paris this October.
New York, NY, September 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Fashion PR Firm is thrilled to announce the upcoming events that will be held throughout the globe beginning on September 5, 2024 in New York City. From there, the team will be heading to London in the United Kingdom, Milano in Italy, and ending the fashion week "BIG 4" in Paris, France.
The top Fashion PR Firm will not only be handling the press for multiple presentations, they will also be sending their very own influencers throughout the globe to attend the star studded events.
"Since 2015, we have mainly focused on press and public relations for designers, boutiques, retail stores, etc. throughout the world. However, with the social media platforms growing and audiences now being able to watch shows from anywhere in the world... we have opened our doors to influencers in recent years," says Brit, the Producer for the Fashion PR Firm. "We have influencers with over 25 million followers on just 1 platform... so for designers, they are able to showcase their work to larger audiences with just 1 influencer attending their presentations and not just the celebrities anymore. It is an exciting time in Fashion Week shows and we look forward to showing these beautiful designs with a wide range of audiences globally."
This year, the firm is focusing on not only sending influencers to these presentations, but providing full service public relation services to designers with a platform of press available to them. "With each attendee that attends their events, it is an opportunity to not only show their designs, but to also receive press for who shows up to their shows" says Brit, the Producer for the Fashion PR Firm. "We all know the larger celebrities that show up to these events, but we all have our favorite influencers who attend events as well. And this year, you will read about it in the news."
The Fashion PR Firm is a full service, elite, public relations firm serving over 30 countries. The Firm provides legal services, press, public relation services, marketing, advertising, guest list services, fashion week presentations, influencer events, etc. for those within the fashion industry, hospitality, restaurant, retail, art, airlines, automobile, etc. business. The firm has had its doors open since 2015 to clients, however, they have been providing their public relations services since 2005 to hand selected resorts and properties in New York City, Miami Beach and Fisher Island, Florida.
Categories