THINKWARE Announces Labor Day Dash Cam Specials

San Francisco, CA, September 01, 2024 --( PR.com )-- World-leading Korean dash cam brand THINKWARE announced today its Labor Day promotion with special offers on its expansive dashcam lineup. The special will run from September 2 to September 8 on the official THINKWARE website, Amazon, and other online retailers.THINKWARE is offering discounts on various dash cams, including its newest model, the ARC. For those considering upgrading their vehicle's safety and security, the Labor Day holiday presents significant markdowns across THINKWARE's product line.● ARC: Sale: $179.99 (MSRP: $279.99) - THINKWARE's latest release and most compact dash cam yet. This 2-channel system offers 2K 1440P QHD quality, Super Night Vision 2.0, built-in Wi-Fi, Smart Driving Alerts, a 2.7" LCD touchscreen display, and more.● Q200 Front + Rear Dash Cam Bundle: Sale: $169.99 (MSRP: $199.99) - The Q200 offers 2K QHD Front and 1080P Rear resolution, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, Smart Parking Mode, Super Night Vision 2.0, and more.● U3000 Front + Rear Dash Cam Bundle: Sale: $479.99 (MSRP: $549.99) - A cutting-edge dual-channel dash cam that revolutionizes parking surveillance with features such as 4K UHD, Super Night Vision 4.0, ADAS, advanced parking protection, built-in RADAR technology, and built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.● F70 PRO: Sale: $79.99 (MSRP: $99.99) - The F70 PRO is compact yet uncompromising in protection, offering Full HD 1080P footage with wide dynamic range (WDR) technology. It captures high-definition 140° wide-angle videos at 30fps, features Super Night Vision (Parking Surveillance mode only), and includes built-in Wi-Fi.Other products on sale for Labor Day include the X800, X1000, Q1000, and U1000 dash cams and the iVolt Mini External Battery Pack. THINKWARE's iVolt Xtra External Battery Pack will also be discounted when bundled with the U3000 or U1000 dash cam.Ensure the safety of drivers, passengers, and vehicles on the road and while parked with THINKWARE's wide range of dash cams. For more information, visit the THINKWARE website at https://thinkwarestore.com.About THINKWAREGlobal IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASH CAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and an intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWARE DASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting its DASH CAM lines to 17 other countries, including the US, Canada, the UK, and Japan.’THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with its world-class DASH CAM lines during their presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. For CES 2017, the world's largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the IF, IDEA, and Red Dot Design Award.