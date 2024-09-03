QUILT and Community Partners Announce "Broadband Access for Brighter Futures" to Drive Innovation, Digital Equity, and Community Well-Being
Chicago, IL, September 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- QUILT, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the digital divide in underserved communities, is proud to launch "Broadband Access for Brighter Futures" in collaboration with leading community-based organizations and corporate partners. This initiative, unveiled during a press conference yesterday, brings together Preservation of Affordable Housing (POAH), Neighborhood Network Alliance (NNA), I AM ABLE, North Lawndale Community Coordinating Council, West Side Rising, Sinai Community Institute, and Woodlawn Resource Center (WRC), along with ComEd, Cambium Networks, QTS Data Centers, and NODE Networks, to expand digital services, workforce development, and holistic community well-being across Chicago's South and West Sides.
"Broadband Access for Brighter Futures" is designed to empower residents, businesses, and community-based organizations with comprehensive digital inclusion and wellness programs. This collaboration goes beyond providing high-speed internet by also focusing on essential components like mentoring, digital literacy, mental health and well-being, workforce development in emerging fields, and job placement. Together, these elements create a sustainable pathway for holistic community empowerment.
“Our partnership with these respected community organizations and industry leaders under the 'Broadband Access for Brighter Futures' banner reflects our shared vision of innovation, equity, and community-driven growth,” said Dwayne Douglas, CEO of QUILT. “Together, we are not only closing the digital divide but also building a brighter future for residents and local institutions by providing the tools and support they need to thrive in the digital economy and in-demand jobs.”
Community Benefits:
· Innovative Solutions: This initiative integrates cutting-edge technology with community-based approaches, tailoring digital services to the unique needs of each neighborhood.
· Holistic Community Impact: By equipping communities with digital tools, skills, and wellness resources, this initiative fosters long-term growth and resilience, ensuring that every resident has the opportunity to succeed in today’s economy.
· Comprehensive Support: Residents, businesses, and community-based organizations will receive access to high-speed internet, digital literacy training, workforce development in emerging fields, mental health and telehealth services, mentoring, and job placement, providing end-to-end support for digital and holistic empowerment.
Felicia Dawson, Vice President Strategic Partnerships for POAH Communities, highlighted the importance of holistic empowerment through digital equity. “The Woodlawn Resource Center’s Technology Mobility Empowerment Initiative (TEMI) is designed to bridge the gap between connectivity and economic opportunity. By providing residents with the tools they need for financial empowerment, access to jobs, and training, we are ensuring that digital equity isn’t just about internet access – it’s about empowering residents holistically to thrive in a connected world.”
Corporate Partners and Their Impact:
The success of the "Broadband Access for Brighter Futures" initiative is bolstered by the invaluable support and resources provided by ComEd, Cambium Networks, QTS Data Centers, and NODE Networks:
· ComEd: As a leading utility provider, ComEd is contributing critical infrastructure, including fiber optic networks that serve as the backbone of this initiative. QUILT will license reserve fiber optics on ComEd's system, supported by a $14.6 million grant from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and U.S. Department of Commerce. This initiative aims to bridge the digital divide in underserved communities, where up to 40% of households lack internet access. By leveraging this infrastructure, we are bringing reliable, high-speed internet access to underserved communities, enabling residents and businesses to connect to opportunities in today’s digital landscape.
· Cambium Networks: Cambium Networks is providing advanced wireless broadband solutions that are essential for extending high-speed internet access to even the most hard-to-reach areas. Their technology ensures that every resident, regardless of location, can benefit from robust and scalable internet services.
· QTS Data Centers: QTS Data Centers is supplying secure, flexible, and sustainable data center solutions that empower the initiative’s digital infrastructure. By providing state-of-the-art data management and security, QTS ensures that all digital operations are conducted efficiently and securely, supporting the overall mission of digital equity.
· NODE Networks: As a key technology partner, NODE Networks is instrumental in deploying the advanced networking solutions that make this initiative possible. Their expertise in network infrastructure and digital innovation is helping to create sustainable, high-speed connectivity in neighborhoods that have historically been left behind.
Health Equity and Digital Equity are Interconnected:
"At Sinai Community Institute, we recognize that digital equity is vital for achieving overall well-being in our communities," said Debra Wesley, President of SCI. "Our 'It's Personal' health assessment initiative complements the Broadband Access for Brighter Futures initiative by ensuring that residents have access to both the technology and the holistic support needed to address their mental and physical health. Together, we are building healthier, more resilient communities."
“Digital equity is new to many in our community, and it’s vital that we guide this transition thoughtfully,” said Dr. Carolyn Vessel, CEO/President of I AM ABLE. “At I AM ABLE, we work in the home to nurture both mental and physical well-being because a healthy mind is a powerful mind. The Broadband Access for Brighter Futures initiative isn’t just about technology—it’s about empowering our community to embrace and thrive in this new digital age.”
About QUILT and Partners:
· QUILT is a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the digital divide in marginalized communities through a holistic approach that includes access to broadband, digital literacy, workforce development, and community engagement.
· Preservation of Affordable Housing (POAH) is committed to preserving and creating affordable rental homes in thriving communities.
· Neighborhood Network Alliance (NNA) empowers residents of the South Shore community through technology and engagement.
· I AM ABLE is committed to fostering holistic health and wellness, providing essential support and resources that promote well-being and resilience across the entire community.
· North Lawndale Community Coordinating Council implements a comprehensive community plan for sustainable development.
· West Side Rising is dedicated to building strong, resilient communities on Chicago’s West Side.
· Sinai Community Institute (SCI) provides social services and health education to improve the quality of life in underserved communities, with a focus on digital equity and holistic health.
· Woodlawn Resource Center (WRC) provides residents with access to essential social services, workforce development opportunities, and digital literacy programs.
· ComEd is a leading utility company providing reliable and sustainable energy services, contributing critical infrastructure for digital access.
· Cambium Networks is a global leader in providing wireless broadband solutions, connecting the unconnected with innovative and scalable technology.
· QTS Data Centers provides cutting-edge data center solutions that empower organizations with secure, flexible, and sustainable infrastructure.
· NODE Networks is a technology partner specializing in network infrastructure and digital innovation, driving sustainable high-speed connectivity in underserved communities.
Dwayne Douglas
630-464-1112
www.quiltnfp.com
Dwayne Douglas
630-464-1112
www.quiltnfp.com
