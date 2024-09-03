MedBetter Health PA Selected by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to Test Medicare Dementia Care Model

MedBetter Health PA has been selected by CMS to participate in the GUIDE Model, aimed at improving care for people living with dementia and supporting caregivers. This new Medicare payment model focuses on care coordination, respite services, and caregiver support. The initiative, launched on July 1, 2024, aligns with the Biden Administration's goals to enhance care quality and support caregivers. For more details, visit CMS' GUIDE Model page.