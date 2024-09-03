AscendancY Esports Tryouts at The Gateway Family YMCA – Elizabeth Branch
YMCA Esports Competitive Team Available for Grades 6-12
Elizabeth, NJ, September 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Gateway Family YMCA announced tryout dates for the AcendancY Esports team in Elizabeth. Tryouts will be held on Saturday, September 21 from 12:30-2:00pm and Saturday, October 12 from 12:30-2:00pm at The Gateway Family YMCA – Elizabeth Branch, 135 Madison Avenue, Elizabeth. Students in grades 6-12 who reside in Elizabeth are invited to join the Competitive Esports Team at the free Rocket League tryout. For students who make the team, a complimentary Community Membership will be provided.
“The AcendencY Esports Team is a unique opportunity for student gamers in Elizabeth to excel, build their skills and support their teammates,” stated Melynda A. Disla, President/CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “We are especially thankful to our partner The Loyalty Foundation for assisting us in making this competitive Esports Team possible.”’
The AscendancY Esports Team at The Gateway Family YMCA – Elizabeth Branch is a competitive video gaming league for individuals in grades 6-12 with a passion and commitment to weekly practice sessions and competitions. Individuals interested in trying out for the competitive team or non-competitive roles should contact Rafael Cano at 908-355-9622 or rcano@tgfymca.org
The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening community through Youth Development, Healthy Living and Social Responsibility. The Gateway Family YMCA impacts the community by providing quality services for all. The Y doesn’t just strengthen bodies – it strengthens people, families and communities.
For more information about The Gateway Family YMCA, visit www.tgfymca.org or contact the Elizabeth Branch at 908-355-9622.
Colleen Clayton
908-249-4811
www.tgfymca.org
