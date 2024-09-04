Brighter Suns Delivers Their First Single, Gee-Lane
New alternative indie rock group, Brighter Suns, to release new single, Gee-Lane, on 9/30/24.
San Francisco, CA, September 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Check out the new material being released by the luminous alternative indie trio, Brighter Suns.
Solid musicianship and clever lyricism is the trademark of this highly original band. If you enjoy tightly crafted progressive rock that delivers an irresistible groove, addictive melodies and thoughtful social commentary, don't miss checking this group out.
Led by seasoned keyboardist, composer and vocalist Ken Barsky, Brighter Suns features groove doctor Scott Wild on drums and percussion, and soulful bassist and guitarist Paul Britt. The rebranded trio whose song-writing chops were finely honed thanks to a time of isolation during the Pandemic - has collaborated over the years to deliver a strong set of memorable new material.
Capturing the unique expression of each player’s live performance is a signature sound of the band. And it does so while drawing from a wide spectrum of influences including King Crimson, Steely Dan, Tears for Fears, The Police and The Cure — without being imitative or derivative.
When asked what's different about Brighter Suns, Barsky explains, "We take every strong song idea and infuse the energy and excitement of a live performance feel to each recorded tune. And as rhythm instrument players at heart, we emphasize groove, which for us, is always as important as lyrics and melodies."
This band will take you on mind-bending rhythmic adventures that occasionally push the time signature envelope – while remaining easily accessible to a wide range of music lovers.
Brighter Suns will release their newly minted catalog of original material through a song-by-song rollout, starting with a 9/30 release of the catchy yet haunting tune Gee-Lane; a clever exploration of the unspeakable whims of the ultra-rich, and the exploitation of the young, with a frustrated refrain.
So get ready for the successful debut of Brighter Suns.
Listen pre-release here: on.soundcloud.com/XrBGeirvRxXr5zHm8
Contact
Ken Barsky
415-686-1040
soundcloud.com/brighter-suns
Pre-release promo version of Gee-Lane can be heard at: https://on.soundcloud.com/XrBGeirvRxXr5zHm8
