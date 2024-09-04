Planixs Realiti Poised for $1 Quadrillion Transaction Value
Manchester, United Kingdom, September 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Planixs is the market leader in real-time, intraday cash, collateral, and liquidity management solutions. The fintech is delighted to announce a major milestone as its flagship product, Realiti, is poised to break through over $1 quadrillion in annual transaction value from customers across the globe.
Under the leadership of CEO Neville Roberts, and fuelled by continuous growth and innovation, Planixs remains the market leader and premier provider of real-time liquidity software solutions for financial institutions. The award-winning, cloud-enabled Realiti suite helps global institutions and financial firms of all sizes to realise the full potential of their enterprise-wide liquidity.
“Realiti is poised to redefine the landscape of liquidity management, surpassing the monumental milestone of $1 quadrillion in transaction volume that will be processed annually,” says Neville Roberts, CEO of Planixs. “We are seeing a paradigm shift in how financial institutions manage liquidity and navigate the complexities of modern-day transactions. Realiti has proven its value to FS firms repeatedly. The insight and analytics available from this data are transformational across all business units of the bank including Treasury, Operations, Risk, Front Office and Office of the CFO."
This widespread adoption underscores Realiti’s pivotal role in empowering financial institutions with data-driven decision-making capabilities.
The Realiti suite’s versatility extends across all payment infrastructures, including large-value payment schemes like the Eurozone’s Target 2 and instant payment schemes. Realiti’s integration into the financial markets infrastructure ensures robustness and efficiency in cash and securities liquidity management using easy-to-access, real-time data.
Planixs is working with some of the biggest players in the banking industry and has been leading the field for 12+ years against much larger Fintechs. Every recognition and award validates the company’s close-knit team, intelligent thinking, and commitment to innovation.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Claire Vorster
claire.vorster@planixs.com
