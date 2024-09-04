A View from the Bridge at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Solana Beach, CA, September 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- North Coast Repertory Theatre begins Season 43 with Arthur Miller’s, A View From the Bridge. This play delves into the complexities of family, love and justice. Set in a tight-knit Italian-American community in 1950s Brooklyn, the play explores the lives of its characters. Production Sponsor Leonard Hirsch.
David Ellenstein directs Richard Baird,* Lowell Byers,* Frank Corrado,* Steve Froehlich,* Coby Rogers, Matthew Salazar-Thompson,* Margot White,* and Marie Zolezzi in A View from the Bridge. Jason Heil* is the Stage Manager. The Design Team includes Marty Burnett (Set Design), Matthew Novotny (Light Design), Elisa Benzoni+ (Costume Design), Ian Scott (Sound Design), Kevin Williams (Props), and Peter Herman (Hair & Wigs).
*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association / +United Scenic Artists
A View From the Bridge previews begin on Wednesday, Sept. 11. Opening Night is set for Saturday, Sept. 14, at 8 pm. The play runs Wednesday, Sept. 11, to Sunday, Oct. 13, with performances on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 pm and Sundays at 7 pm. Added matinee performances at 2pm on Friday, Sept. 13, and Wednesday, Oct. 7. A talkback session with the director and cast is scheduled for Sept. 20.
North Coast Rep is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $52 (including Friday preview at 2pm), Weeknights - $62, Wed. & Sat. Matinees/Sat. Eve. - $74; Sun. Night - $60. For ticket information and to secure your seats for A View From the Bridge, call 858-481-1055, or visit our website.
