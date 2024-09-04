Empowerment Summit & Gala: Unleash Your Inner Worth at Atlanta Airport Marriott with Renowned Speakers, DJ Misses, and The Tony Tatum Experience
The Unleash Your Inner Worth Women’s Empowerment Summit, set for September 27-28, 2024, at the Atlanta Airport Marriott, will feature top speakers like Elizabeth McCormick and Kimberla Lawson Roby. The event offers transformative sessions on leadership, personal branding, and wellness. It culminates in the 1st Annual Gala with DJ Misses and live entertainment by The Tony Tatum Experience.
Atlanta, GA, September 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Unleash Your Inner Worth Women’s Empowerment Summit will take place on September 27-28, 2024, at the Atlanta Airport Marriott. The event aims to bring together women from various backgrounds for two days of learning, networking, and personal growth.
The summit will feature a range of speakers, each offering expertise in their respective fields. Among them is Elizabeth McCormick, a U.S. Army Black Hawk Pilot and recognized motivational speaker, who will deliver a keynote address titled "YOU. In the Pilot’s Seat." McCormick is expected to discuss leadership and resilience, drawing from her own experiences in the military.
Kimberla Lawson Roby, a New York Times bestselling author, will also be in attendance. Roby is known for her novels that explore real-life issues, and she will engage with participants in a discussion and book signing session.
Dr. Raushannah “RJ” Verwayne Johnson, a licensed clinical psychologist and burnout strategist, is set to lead a panel discussion on balancing life while maintaining high performance. Dr. Kinnik Sky, a stage performer and NAACP Theatre Award-winning writer, will share insights on personal branding and reinvention.
The agenda includes keynote speeches, breakout sessions, and opportunities for networking. Topics such as overcoming imposter syndrome, building generational wealth, and navigating career challenges will be explored throughout the event.
The summit will conclude with the 1st Annual Unleash Your Inner Worth Gala on the evening of September 28, 2024. The gala, a black-tie event, will feature music by DJ Misses and live entertainment from The Tony Tatum Experience. The evening will offer a combination of fine dining and live performances, providing a celebratory close to the summit.
Tickets for the Unleash Your Inner Worth Women’s Empowerment Summit and Gala are currently available at www.unleashyourinnerworth.com.
About Unleash Your Inner Worth
Unleash Your Inner Worth is an empowerment initiative focused on helping women recognize and embrace their full potential. Through a variety of events and resources, the organization aims to support women in leading purposeful and confident lives.
For press inquiries, please contact:
Dr. Dwan Abrams
Organizer, Unleash Your Inner Worth Women’s Empowerment Summit
Email: inquiries@unleashyourinnerworth.com
Phone: 404.216.6111
The summit will feature a range of speakers, each offering expertise in their respective fields. Among them is Elizabeth McCormick, a U.S. Army Black Hawk Pilot and recognized motivational speaker, who will deliver a keynote address titled "YOU. In the Pilot’s Seat." McCormick is expected to discuss leadership and resilience, drawing from her own experiences in the military.
Kimberla Lawson Roby, a New York Times bestselling author, will also be in attendance. Roby is known for her novels that explore real-life issues, and she will engage with participants in a discussion and book signing session.
Dr. Raushannah “RJ” Verwayne Johnson, a licensed clinical psychologist and burnout strategist, is set to lead a panel discussion on balancing life while maintaining high performance. Dr. Kinnik Sky, a stage performer and NAACP Theatre Award-winning writer, will share insights on personal branding and reinvention.
The agenda includes keynote speeches, breakout sessions, and opportunities for networking. Topics such as overcoming imposter syndrome, building generational wealth, and navigating career challenges will be explored throughout the event.
The summit will conclude with the 1st Annual Unleash Your Inner Worth Gala on the evening of September 28, 2024. The gala, a black-tie event, will feature music by DJ Misses and live entertainment from The Tony Tatum Experience. The evening will offer a combination of fine dining and live performances, providing a celebratory close to the summit.
Tickets for the Unleash Your Inner Worth Women’s Empowerment Summit and Gala are currently available at www.unleashyourinnerworth.com.
About Unleash Your Inner Worth
Unleash Your Inner Worth is an empowerment initiative focused on helping women recognize and embrace their full potential. Through a variety of events and resources, the organization aims to support women in leading purposeful and confident lives.
For press inquiries, please contact:
Dr. Dwan Abrams
Organizer, Unleash Your Inner Worth Women’s Empowerment Summit
Email: inquiries@unleashyourinnerworth.com
Phone: 404.216.6111
Contact
Unleash Your Inner Worth Women's Empowerment SummitContact
Dr. Dwan Abrams
404-216-6111
unleashyourinnerworth.com
Dr. Dwan Abrams
404-216-6111
unleashyourinnerworth.com
Multimedia
Unleash Your Inner Worth Women's Empowerment Summit
The Unleash Your Inner Worth Women’s Empowerment Summit, set for September 27-28, 2024, at the Atlanta Airport Marriott, will feature top speakers like Elizabeth McCormick and Kimberla Lawson Roby. The event offers transformative sessions on leadership, personal branding, and wellness. It culminates
Categories