Empowerment Summit & Gala: Unleash Your Inner Worth at Atlanta Airport Marriott with Renowned Speakers, DJ Misses, and The Tony Tatum Experience

The Unleash Your Inner Worth Women’s Empowerment Summit, set for September 27-28, 2024, at the Atlanta Airport Marriott, will feature top speakers like Elizabeth McCormick and Kimberla Lawson Roby. The event offers transformative sessions on leadership, personal branding, and wellness. It culminates in the 1st Annual Gala with DJ Misses and live entertainment by The Tony Tatum Experience.