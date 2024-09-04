Applied Materials Losing CMP Equipment Share to China’s Huahai Qingke Says The Information Network
New Tripoli, PA, September 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Applied Materials’ CMP equipment market share dropped more than10% to under 50% share in 2023, as China’s Huahai Qingke gained, according to the report “CMP Equipment and Consumables: Market Analysis and Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com) a New Tripoli, PA-based market research company.
“The rise in demand for high-density chips, coupled with innovations in CMP technology such as improved abrasives and slurries, has enhanced the efficiency and performance of these tools,” reported Dr. Robert Castellano, President of The Information Network. “China’s move to self-sufficiency in chip and equipment was a catalyst for Huahai Qingke increasing its share by 50% in 2023.”
“Innovations in CMP technology, such as the development of new abrasive materials and polishing slurries, have enhanced the performance and efficiency of CMP equipment,” added Dr. Castellano. “These advancements have led to improved yields and lower costs, driving further adoption in semiconductor manufacturing.”
The Information Network began analyzing the CMP market in the early 1990s and was the first market research company to publish a technical-marketing report on the topic.
