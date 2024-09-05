Revive Adserver Mod Introduces Banderole Advertising Plugin

Revive Adserver Mod has launched the Banderole Advertising Plugin, a new tool for the Revive Adserver platform. This plugin introduces an innovative ad format where banners scroll across the top of web pages, resembling a banderole. Designed to capture user attention while maintaining a smooth browsing experience, the plugin is fully customizable, supporting various ad formats like images, HTML5, and rich media. It offers advertisers a unique way to enhance ad engagement and visibility.