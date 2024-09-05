Loveforce International Announces Its September 2024 Digital Music Single Releases
Loveforce International Announces its new Digital Music Singles for September 2024.
Santa Clarita, CA, September 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International announces its Digital Music Singles for September 2024. There will be eight new singles. They will be releases on each Friday in September. There will be two singles released each Friday beginning September 6, continuing on September 13th and 20th and concluding on September 27.
Loveforce International recording Artists having their songs released will include Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, Anna Hamilton, Ami Cannon, Bobby Long, Mo Justice, inRchild and The Loveforce Collective. Genres of music being released during the month will include Country-Western, Trance-Rock, Blues-Rock, R&B and Smooth Jazz.
Three of the eight releases will be in the Country Music genre. Two of the releases will be in the R&B genre. Two releases will be instrumental. One will be of a political nature and another will be patriotic in nature.
“We believe September will be a good month for us,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We are releasing three really great Country Music songs along with some really different kinds of music from other genres and a killer Blues-Rock song by our Anna Hamilton,” he continued.
All Digital Music Single releases from Loveforce International will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For Further information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954.
