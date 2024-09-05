Stephan Piscano, Announces Podcast Network, YouTube Channels
Napa, CA, September 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Stephan Piscano owner of The Real Estate Networking Group announces media production venture to generate YouTube content including the "Stephan Piscano Show" & "AirBnb Guessing Game."
The media group PMG "Piscano Media Group" operated by Stephan Piscano plans to produce content for YouTube and all podcast networks focusing on real estate investing, finance, education, sports, pop culture, and fitness.
"We see what's happening with digital media, and it's all going to video. As someone who thankfully was on the forefront of the digital marketing era more than a decade ago, I am grateful to be a part of utilizing our content for YouTube and other video platforms as we continue to grow, and have fun with our network!" Piscano said
Stephan Piscano has hosted hundreds of educational webinars and podcast episodes for dozens of companies and groups since 2012. This will be the first time Piscano has produced his own podcast efforts.
The group began focusing on YouTube subscriber growth in August of 2024 launching the popular "AirBnb guessing game," growing the subscriber base on that platform to nearly 2,100 active members. The Real Estate Networking Group Piscano's group on LinkedIn to date has more than 640,000 active members.
Stephan Piscano
661-678-5436
www.StephanPiscano.com
@VacationWealthPartners
