Loveforce International Releases a Patriotic Country Song and a Trance-Rock Song
Santa Clarita, CA, September 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, September 6, Loveforce International will release two completely different new Digital Music Singles. One is a Trance-Rock song by Honey Davis. The other, is a patriotic Country Music song by Mo Justice.
"I Wanna Be High" by Honey Davis is an Indie Trance-Rock experience. It beckons the listener to dance as various musical iterations of the phrase I Wanna Be High wash over you. Some elements of the music are repetitive while others change at intervals. It is a Trance music (dance) song but its played entirely with Rock instrumentation. Most dance music is played entirely with synthesizers, which makes this song somewhat unusual for the genre.
We Stand Together Country Strong is an Indie, Acoustic, Singer-Songwriter, Patriotic, Country song. The instrumentation is simple, an acoustic guitar and a single voice with a bit of doubling here and there. Lyrically, the song talks about things all Americans have in common, things like overcoming diversity, love of Country, and honoring heroes. It was inspired by real people and true events in recent and past history. The song was meant to prove that patriotic music is not dead but still alive in 2024.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For Further information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954.
