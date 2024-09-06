FMPay Empowers UK Small Businesses with Simple & Secure Payment Solutions
FMPay, a licensed payment provider, is excited to announce its launch, offering small businesses across the UK a simple and secure way to handle payments. With no monthly fees, competitive transaction rates, and advanced fraud protection, FMPay is designed to help small businesses manage payments efficiently and affordably.
Cheltenham, United Kingdom, September 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “We’re here to help small businesses thrive,” said Roman Loban, co-founder of FMPay. “Our goal is to provide reliable payment solutions that are easy to use and cost-effective, backed by real people who are here to support you every step of the way.”
“At FMPay, we believe that small businesses deserve simple, reliable, and transparent payment solutions.” Said Roman Loban, co-founder of FMPay. “We are based in Cheltenham, we are proud to support local and UK-wide businesses. Our mission is to empower business owners with tools that let them focus on what matters most—growing their business. We’re here to support you every step of the way.”
Key Features of FMPay for Small Businesses:
- No Monthly Service Fees: Enjoy payment processing without the burden of monthly charges.
- Competitive Transaction Rates: UK domestic cards from just 0.99% + £0.20 per transaction, helping small businesses save on every sale.
- Multi-Currency Processing: Accept payments in over 60 currencies, with settlement in GBP, allowing small businesses to expand their reach.
- Advanced Fraud Prevention: State-of-the-art security measures protect businesses and their customers from fraud.
- Daily Settlements: Get paid every business day, enhancing cash flow and financial flexibility.
- Accept Major Payment Methods: FMPay supports Visa, Mastercard, Union Pay, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and other major payment methods, making it easier for customers to pay.
- Dedicated Support: Access a team of real support professionals committed to helping small businesses on their journey to success.
About FMPay
FMPay is operated by FM Finance LTD, Company No. 11415496, and is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA Licence No. 815137). Committed to delivering reliable, efficient, and secure payment solutions, FMPay is the trusted partner for UK small businesses.
Get Started Today
Visit www.fmpay.me to learn more or contact us to see how we can support your business.
Contact:
Miles Owen
Head of Growth
FMPay
mileso@fmpay.co.uk
+44 (0)1242 907260
www.fmpay.me
