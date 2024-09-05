Elton L. Young’s Newly Released “Conflicts Within: A Journey through Real and Lasting Change” is an Empowering Guide to Overcoming Inner Struggles
“Conflicts Within: A Journey through Real and Lasting Change” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elton L. Young is a transformative exploration of personal and spiritual growth, focusing on overcoming internal conflicts through faith, trust, and the power of forgiveness.
Woodstock, GA, September 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Conflicts Within: A Journey through Real and Lasting Change”: a profound and practical guide for those seeking to overcome inner turmoil and experience lasting spiritual and emotional transformation. “Conflicts Within: A Journey through Real and Lasting Change” is the creation of published author, Elton L. Young, who received his calling to preach at the age of sixteen, was officially licensed under the Foundation of Holiness, and was later ordained upon the recommendation and request of the New Monumental Baptist Church under the leadership of the late great Dr. Virgil J. Caldwell. After honorably serving in the United States Marine Corps, he returned home and enrolled at Unity Theological Seminary, where he completed academic studies in educational ministries. After completing his studies at UTS, he enrolled at Christian Bible College and Seminary, where he received his bachelor of arts degree in biblical counseling and psychology and his master of arts degree in Christian counseling and psychology. Postgraduate studies have humbly earned him past licensure in family mediation and certification in relapse prevention counseling. He has served as dean of Christian leadership schools and a Sunday school commentary writer under the Sunday School Publishing Board (SSPB) of the National Baptist Convention USA, Inc.
Young shares, “A loving and devoted father took his son, Andrew, on a nature walk—something Andrew enjoyed and often asked to do with his father. As they walked and talked, Andrew saw from a distance an apple tree. With excitement, he said to his father, 'Dad, Please, can I climb the apple tree?'
Dad replied, “'Yes, but don’t start climbing until I get there.'
“Andrew took off running toward that apple tree as if he was in a race, and as soon as he got there, he immediately started climbing. By the time his dad arrived, standing at the foot of the tree, Andrew was already halfway to the top, and before his dad could tell Andrew to come down, Andrew shouted without warning, 'Dad, catch!'
“Andrew jumped from the tree limb straight for his daddy’s arms. Dad caught his son and said, 'Son, why did you do that?'
“Andrew looked at his dad with a big smile on his face and said, 'Dad, I knew you would catch me.'
“Which life tree have you climbed, and which tree limb are you ready to jump from? Are you sitting on the tree limb of anger, conflict, despair, grief, depression, bitterness, or unforgiveness? How long have you been sitting there ready to jump but needing someone you can trust to catch you? Your heavenly Father will catch you, and He is now standing at the foot of your tree, ready for you to jump. This book, Conflicts Within: A Journey through Real and Lasting Change, is filled with skill-building and life-changing information that will empower you to exercise the same level of trust and confidence Andrew placed in his father when he jumped without hesitation or doubt from that apple tree. If you are ready to be set free from the bondage of unforgiveness, if you are ready to learn how to manage or resolve age-old conflicts to the best of your abilities, or if you are ready to experience the power and freedom that come with forgiveness, you are reading the right book. Get ready to learn more about who you are, where you stand, and to whom you belong as you confront conflicts within and take a journey through real and lasting change.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elton L. Young’s new book is an insightful resource for anyone seeking to resolve internal struggles and embrace spiritual growth.
Consumers can purchase “Conflicts Within: A Journey through Real and Lasting Change” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Conflicts Within: A Journey through Real and Lasting Change,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
