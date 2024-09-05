Cindy Woods’s Newly Released “Half the Man, Twice the Faith: The Rick Salewske Story” is a Captivating Tale of Transformation and Redemption

“Half the Man, Twice the Faith: The Rick Salewske Story” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cindy Woods is an inspiring biography that chronicles the remarkable journey of Rick Salewske, a man who overcame immense physical and spiritual challenges to discover a life of faith and purpose.