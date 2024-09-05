Karen McKenzie Brown’s Newly Released "Matt Lacha Meets Wolly the Worm" is a Whimsical Adventure for Young Readers
“Matt Lacha Meets Wolly the Worm” from Christian Faith Publishing author Karen McKenzie Brown is a delightful children's story about the adventures of a young boy and a friendly worm. The book explores themes of imagination, friendship, and the joy of discovery.
New York, NY, September 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Matt Lacha Meets Wolly the Worm,” a charming tale about a boy’s imaginative journey with a new friend, is the creation of published author, Karen McKenzie Brown.
Brown shares, “Matt Lacha is a young boy who loves to read books about nature and animals. He was named after a small town in Florida that he wanted to visit someday.
“Living close to the public park and apple orchard, Matt likes to take his books to the tree on top of the hill to read. This is where his adventure begins with his new friend Wolly Worm, who seems to get himself into silly situations in different turns of events while building a special friendship with one another. Matt realizes that books can take your imagination to some amazing and fun places.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karen McKenzie Brown’s new book invites young readers to join Matt and Wolly in a whimsical journey that celebrates creativity and the magic of storytelling.
Consumers can purchase “Matt Lacha Meets Wolly the Worm” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Matt Lacha Meets Wolly the Worm,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Brown shares, “Matt Lacha is a young boy who loves to read books about nature and animals. He was named after a small town in Florida that he wanted to visit someday.
“Living close to the public park and apple orchard, Matt likes to take his books to the tree on top of the hill to read. This is where his adventure begins with his new friend Wolly Worm, who seems to get himself into silly situations in different turns of events while building a special friendship with one another. Matt realizes that books can take your imagination to some amazing and fun places.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karen McKenzie Brown’s new book invites young readers to join Matt and Wolly in a whimsical journey that celebrates creativity and the magic of storytelling.
Consumers can purchase “Matt Lacha Meets Wolly the Worm” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Matt Lacha Meets Wolly the Worm,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories