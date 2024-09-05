Chad Gerald Crump’s Newly Released "Thoughts from a Teenager’s Mind" is a Reflective Collection of Youthful Poetry
“Thoughts from a Teenager’s Mind” from Christian Faith Publishing author Chad Gerald Crump is a captivating compilation of poetry that delves into the emotions, challenges, and musings of adolescence, offering readers a glimpse into the evolving thoughts of a young mind.
Taylors, SC, September 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Thoughts from a Teenager’s Mind,” a poignant and introspective collection of poems that captures the raw and evolving thoughts of a young writer navigating the complexities of adolescence, is the creation of published author, Chad Gerald Crump.
Crump shares, “This is the first in a series of poetry books. This set of poems is from the beginning. The writer is thirteen to fifteen years old—as the series goes, the writer grows. These are just some of the thoughts from a teenager’s mind. Enjoy!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chad Gerald Crump’s new book offers readers an intimate exploration of the teenage experience, expressed through the powerful and evocative medium of poetry.
Consumers can purchase “Thoughts from a Teenager’s Mind” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Thoughts from a Teenager’s Mind,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Crump shares, “This is the first in a series of poetry books. This set of poems is from the beginning. The writer is thirteen to fifteen years old—as the series goes, the writer grows. These are just some of the thoughts from a teenager’s mind. Enjoy!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chad Gerald Crump’s new book offers readers an intimate exploration of the teenage experience, expressed through the powerful and evocative medium of poetry.
Consumers can purchase “Thoughts from a Teenager’s Mind” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Thoughts from a Teenager’s Mind,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories