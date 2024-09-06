Elder Richard T. Avery’s Newly Released “'CURSED' WORDS FROM THE BIBLE: A Former Prisoner of Generational Curses Becomes Its Prosecutor” is a Bold Exposé
“'CURSED' WORDS FROM THE BIBLE: A Former Prisoner of Generational Curses Becomes Its Prosecutor” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elder Richard T. Avery is a compelling examination of misunderstood biblical teachings, focusing on the concept of generational curses and offering a message of spiritual liberation.
Lebanon, PA, September 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “'CURSED' WORDS FROM THE BIBLE: A Former Prisoner of Generational Curses Becomes Its Prosecutor”: a thought-provoking and enlightening exploration of biblical interpretation, particularly concerning the doctrine of generational curses. “'CURSED' WORDS FROM THE BIBLE: A Former Prisoner of Generational Curses Becomes Its Prosecutor” is the creation of published author, Elder Richard T. Avery, a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served as a surgical technician. After his military service, he worked as a surgical technologist at prestigious hospitals such as Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. He has also worked for fourteen years as an allied health instructor for surgical technology where during his tenure he provided academic and clinical training for several hundred surgical technology students. He graduated with high honors from Colorado Christian University where he received a bachelor’s degree in biblical studies. Richard and his wife Renee have seven children and seven grandchildren. They currently reside in Lebanon, Pennsylvania and are under the pastoral covering of Elder Isom McCray, pastor of Fountain of Life Church of God in Christ, Los Angeles, California.
Avery shares, “There is an erroneous doctrine that is the result of misinterpretation and contextual errors that is gaining momentum in religious organizations. The use of a peculiar verbiage that changes the narrative of the word of God is being taught from palatial mega churches to small storefront edifices. The teaching of generational curses conveys the false message that born-again, Spirit-led believers in Jesus Christ can be the recipient of generational curses. In these volatile, uncertain times, believers are being sold 'biblical' snake oil as an answer to why they are unable to overcome a multiplicity of failures in their lives. Because of the lack of dedicated personal study of the scriptures, believers are gravitating to a teaching that has changed the narrative of what Jesus Christ taught in the gospels.
“This book is the journey of an angry, rebellious teen who was indoctrinated by his mother into believing he was generationally cursed. His life was in the fast lane of a highway heading in the wrong direction toward eternal destruction. However, Jesus Christ intervened, guided him to an exit, and led him to the heaven-bound highway. He transitioned from an incarcerated prisoner of sin to a liberated prosecutor of generational curses. In a unique, creative exposition, Elder Richard Avery examines how from the beginning Satan uses the tactic of changing the narrative of God’s word to confuses believers and corrupt their belief in the word of God. With the use of contextual accuracy, he prosecutes the 'cursed' words from the Bible that are being used to imprison those 'whom the Son has set free.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elder Richard T. Avery’s new book offers a bold critique of misleading teachings and provides readers with the tools to reclaim their spiritual freedom through a deeper understanding of scripture.
