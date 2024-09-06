Michael Petway Jr.’s Newly Released “LITTLE THINGS: God-sized principles in small packages” is an Inspiring Reflection on Divine Lessons
“LITTLE THINGS: God-sized principles in small packages” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Petway Jr. is a thoughtful exploration of how small, everyday moments reveal profound spiritual truths. The book delves into themes of faith, perspective, and the significance of seemingly minor details in understanding God’s larger plan.
Chesapeake, VA, September 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “LITTLE THINGS: God-sized principles in small packages”: a contemplative guide that reveals how minor, everyday experiences can offer significant spiritual insights. “LITTLE THINGS: God-sized principles in small packages” is the creation of published author, Michael Petway Jr., a dedicated husband and father who has been in ministry and various community-oriented capacities for nearly twenty years. He spent his undergraduate career at Chowan University in Murfreesboro, North Carolina, studying criminal justice and Biblical studies. His graduate coursework includes world religion and theological studies from Liberty University and Harvard University’s School of Divinity. He has an extensive law enforcement and military support background that has provided him opportunities to equip and encourage many people from varying walks of life.
Petway shares, “Have you ever wondered what a big God and the big journey of life have in common? Lots of little things. When addressing the tension of recalling the past, embracing the present, and hoping for the future, there are benefits to appreciating the journey. The God of the universe has chosen to convey principles that take a lifetime to comprehend and apply, but He’s chosen to do so through the many little things.
“This book serves as a reminder that with this generation’s grand chasms and tense troubles, hope and perspective can still be garnered in the contemplation of the little things. Walk through these stories and be equipped and encouraged to take on your big journey with a bigger God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Petway Jr.’s new book offers readers a series of reflections on how small, everyday occurrences can provide profound spiritual insights and guidance.
