Michael Petway Jr.’s Newly Released “LITTLE THINGS: God-sized principles in small packages” is an Inspiring Reflection on Divine Lessons

“LITTLE THINGS: God-sized principles in small packages” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Petway Jr. is a thoughtful exploration of how small, everyday moments reveal profound spiritual truths. The book delves into themes of faith, perspective, and the significance of seemingly minor details in understanding God’s larger plan.