M. D. Hamm’s Newly Released “WE CAN STOP THE RAIN!” is a Compelling Exploration of the Biblical Flood and Its Modern Implications
“WE CAN STOP THE RAIN!” from Christian Faith Publishing author M. D. Hamm is a thought-provoking examination of the biblical flood, connecting its lessons to contemporary environmental challenges and calling for collective action to safeguard our planet and mankind.
New York, NY, September 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “WE CAN STOP THE RAIN!” a call to spiritual awareness and action, is the creation of published author, M. D. Hamm.
Hamm shares, “Deadly and devastating storms have been growing in size, strength, and intensity. These weather patterns are occurring because the great flood the Bible describes is a reoccurring event.
“God has given us the answers we need. Free will means it is up to us to fix our planet.
“We can stop the rain!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, M. D. Hamm’s new book highlights the relevance of the biblical flood story in today's context, urging readers to reflect on their responsibility for environmental stewardship and to take action to prevent future disasters.
Consumers can purchase “WE CAN STOP THE RAIN!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “WE CAN STOP THE RAIN!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories