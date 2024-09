B. P. Douglas’s Newly Released "A Fly Around the World" is a Delightful Adventure Tale

Harrisburg, PA, September 06, 2024 --( PR.com )-- “A Fly Around the World”: a captivating and imaginative adventure. “A Fly Around the World” is the creation of published author, B. P. Douglas, a retired US veteran.Douglas shares, “Musca is an American horse fly, which has thus far, lived his entire life on a farm. The things he knows of the world are what other flies have told him and in judgment to what he has seen on television. With the notes he gathered and a curiosity for truth, Musca breaks away from his norm.”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, B. P. Douglas’s new book takes readers on a whimsical journey as Musca discovers new places, meets fascinating characters, and learns about the vast and diverse world beyond his familiar surroundings.Consumers can purchase “A Fly Around the World” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “A Fly Around the World,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.