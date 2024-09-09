John Henderson’s Newly Released “Answering God’s Call to Discipleship: Daily Readings for Your Spiritual Growth” is a Thought-Provoking Guide to Spiritual Growth

“Answering God’s Call to Discipleship: Daily Readings for Your Spiritual Growth” from Christian Faith Publishing author John Henderson is an insightful devotional designed to guide readers in their journey of spiritual growth and discipleship. Through daily readings, Henderson provides practical wisdom and encouragement for embracing a Christ-centered life, focusing on surrender, love, and obedience to God’s will.