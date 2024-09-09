John Henderson’s Newly Released “Answering God’s Call to Discipleship: Daily Readings for Your Spiritual Growth” is a Thought-Provoking Guide to Spiritual Growth
“Answering God’s Call to Discipleship: Daily Readings for Your Spiritual Growth” from Christian Faith Publishing author John Henderson is an insightful devotional designed to guide readers in their journey of spiritual growth and discipleship. Through daily readings, Henderson provides practical wisdom and encouragement for embracing a Christ-centered life, focusing on surrender, love, and obedience to God’s will.
Monroe, GA, September 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Answering God’s Call to Discipleship: Daily Readings for Your Spiritual Growth”: a transformative daily devotional that encourages readers to deepen their spiritual journey and commitment to Christ. “Answering God’s Call to Discipleship: Daily Readings for Your Spiritual Growth” is the creation of published author, John Henderson, a Bible scholar, teacher, speaker, and writer. He received his education through decades of Bible study with an undergraduate degree in religion from Emory University and postgraduate study at Emory’s Candler School of Theology (seminary).
Henderson shares, “In answering God’s call to discipleship, each person must willfully surrender his or her powerful and natural desire to live according to self-seeking worldly rules and norms. Instead comes the commitment to strive to live ever closer to Him in love, trust, and obedience. This decision is radical and thus difficult. But the rewards of striving to become a Christ-centered spiritual being rather than a worldly one are profound and miraculous. The path to living according to God’s will rather than our own is clearly directed by Scripture and is unequivocally defined by the life, teachings, sacrificial death, and resurrection of Christ. Every step is guided by the Holy Spirit.
“This book of daily readings is designed to help take you day by day into seeking life in His very presence. In it, you will find insights and advice on the struggles that are part of the spiritual growth each individual must have to be transformed into His image, which He intended at the very moment of your creation.
“It is part of John’s ministry of teaching, speaking, and writing about the power and glory of actually answering Christ’s universal call to His discipleship.
“Visit www.johnwhenderson.com.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Henderson’s new book offers a structured path to spiritual development through daily reflections and practical guidance for those seeking to align their lives more closely with God’s teachings.
Consumers can purchase “Answering God’s Call to Discipleship: Daily Readings for Your Spiritual Growth” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Answering God’s Call to Discipleship: Daily Readings for Your Spiritual Growth,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Henderson shares, “In answering God’s call to discipleship, each person must willfully surrender his or her powerful and natural desire to live according to self-seeking worldly rules and norms. Instead comes the commitment to strive to live ever closer to Him in love, trust, and obedience. This decision is radical and thus difficult. But the rewards of striving to become a Christ-centered spiritual being rather than a worldly one are profound and miraculous. The path to living according to God’s will rather than our own is clearly directed by Scripture and is unequivocally defined by the life, teachings, sacrificial death, and resurrection of Christ. Every step is guided by the Holy Spirit.
“This book of daily readings is designed to help take you day by day into seeking life in His very presence. In it, you will find insights and advice on the struggles that are part of the spiritual growth each individual must have to be transformed into His image, which He intended at the very moment of your creation.
“It is part of John’s ministry of teaching, speaking, and writing about the power and glory of actually answering Christ’s universal call to His discipleship.
“Visit www.johnwhenderson.com.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Henderson’s new book offers a structured path to spiritual development through daily reflections and practical guidance for those seeking to align their lives more closely with God’s teachings.
Consumers can purchase “Answering God’s Call to Discipleship: Daily Readings for Your Spiritual Growth” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Answering God’s Call to Discipleship: Daily Readings for Your Spiritual Growth,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories